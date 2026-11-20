The Indianapolis Colts refuse to make the change. Daniel Jones remains the starting quarterback. Anthony Richardson remains his backup.

All season long, fans of football have wondered about the reasoning. Danny Dimes hasn’t been very good. The Colts have pulled the plug on their season. What’s there to lose with A-Rich?

The truthful answer is that there probably isn’t much to lose, but there has been more intel this week.

Fans will likely tune into Thursday Night Football and wonder why it’s still Jones and not Richardson out there.

This is some of the latest reporting out there to get you up to speed if you’re wondering.

Why Isn’t Anthony Richardson Playing?

Richardson isn’t playing, on a simple level, because head coach Shane Steichen doesn’t believe in him enough.

A new article from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday shared some more info on this.

“Colts head coach Shane Steichen’s loyalty to Daniel Jones might be less about Jones’ poor performance and more about the options behind him,” Fowler wrote. “As it was told to me, Steichen simply is not motivated to play Anthony Richardson Sr., the 2023 fourth overall pick who fell out of favor after a strong start to his rookie year. Richardson and No. 3 quarterback Riley Leonard did not have strong training camps in the Colts’ view, and it seems that has carried over. Richardson, a 2027 free agent, badly needs a fresh start elsewhere but appears poised for spot duty in Indy at some point this year, given the team’s 3-7 record and its trading away of four key players before the deadline. But I just don’t see Steichen benching Jones right now unless absolutely necessary.”

The Colts even have a package of plays installed for Richardson, ESPN’s Stephen Holder wrote on Thursday.

“The Colts have at least considered it,” Holder writes. “Richardson, according to multiple sources, currently has a package of plays in the playbook. But the Colts have yet to dust it off. If his exploits against Colts defenders in practice are any indication, perhaps they should.”

Richardson just doesn’t have enough support in the building at this point, it seems.

Colts QB Future

Jones has another year on his contract, but it’s not clear whether the Colts will keep him for another year on his two-year, $88 million deal.

Richardson is a free agent after the season.

The only other QB in the building is Riley Leonard, the second-year sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame. He did start at the end of last season, and the Colts might start him at some point down the stretch just to see what he might bring to the table.

Indy still hasn’t solved the QB room since Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement.