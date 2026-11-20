The Indianapolis Colts finally connected on a pass down the field to Tyler Warren. Then he got hurt and had to leave the game.

Warren had been ice cold in recent weeks, and the Colts needed to find a way to get him going on Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans.

Midway through the second quarter, Daniel Jones finally picked out Warren between a couple of defenders.

Warren came down with the ball, but he didn’t get up right away.

Tyler Warren Injury Update

Warren had to snag the ball between two defenders, with a third one closing quickly.

The second-year tight end was driven into the ground and was slow getting up.

A couple trainers came out to check on Warren, but it wasn’t immediately clear what had happened.

The trainers let Warren keep his helmet, which is usually a good sign that he’ll be able to come back in the game.

Warren eventually walked off the field under his own power.

The good news: He only missed a single play before coming back in.

Tyler Warren Already Had an Injury

Warren has been dealing with a groin injury all season.

This play didn’t appear to aggravate that, but it’s worth noting as Warren continues to make a limited impact on games for the Colts.

At least Jones finally found him for a big gain once. The Colts will be hoping whatever is ailing him won’t stop him from continuing to make plays for the rest of Thursday night’s game and going forward.