It’s after the fact, of course, but if you were looking for a case for why the Indianapolis Colts should’ve traded Jonathan Taylor, it’s this right here.

These depleted Colts don’t even have enough in their favor to allow Taylor, one of the best running backs in football, to succeed.

With a weaker passing attack and a weaker offensive line, Taylor is no match for defenses that know the only thing they have to worry about stopping is him.

Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans told that story in a nutshell. The Colts lost 26-3 in a game they never stood a chance.

They probably only could’ve won if Taylor had a mega night.

Instead, Taylor was hardly heard above a whisper. The rest of the mess is too loud around him.

Jonathan Taylor Stats

Taylor ran 11 times on Thursday night for 21 yards.

His longest carry went for six yards.

And it’s hard to sit here and say that it’s his fault at all.

Taylor wanted to be here. He signed a two-year contract extension in the summer to stick around through 2028. This is the city he committed his NFL future to.

But this is a team that, whether rightfully or wrongfully, thought it could contend this season and somehow got that terribly wrong.

Daniel Jones isn’t a playoff-level quarterback. The wide receiver room has been injured and ineffective. The defense leaves a lot to be desired.

Taylor is strong, but he’s not that strong — he can’t put an entire 53-man roster on his back.

So now the question becomes a simple one: Now what?

Jonathan Taylor Future

The Colts didn’t trade Jonathan Taylor before the in-season deadline, but can they really enter 2027 with him on the roster?

It’s become painfully obvious that the rest of the Colts are a long way from contention, and a running back going up in years can only help keep that afloat for so long.

In the offseason, there’ll be interested teams who view Taylor as their missing piece. They’ll likely pay handsomely for him.

The Colts can’t continue to fool themselves. They held Taylor at the deadline because they didn’t like the offers they got, but they can’t hold him forever. It’s no knock against Taylor to say he can’t save this sinking ship.

There has rarely been a day in the NFL when Taylor looked more ordinary. Defenders met him in the backfield — early and often — and he never had space to go anywhere.

These Colts have managed to take away Taylor’s superpowers. It’s not clear that his future in Indianapolis has a light at the end of the tunnel.