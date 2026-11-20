The Indianapolis Colts may have hoped that as Daniel Jones got further removed from his torn Achilles from last season, that he’d hit his stride and start playing better.

If that’s going to happen, it hasn’t happened yet. Jones is in a brutal place at the moment, struggling in primetime on Thursday night in a 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans.

The individual game itself was rough. Jones was just 12-for-27 passing for 144 yards with an interception while being sacked twice.

But it’s really about the big picture with Jones, who hasn’t put together even one game that felt like just an obvious great performance — and he’s started all 11 games for the Colts this season.

Indy had Anthony Richardson finish the game on Thursday night, just like they did in the blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars — but it didn’t lead to a QB change then, and it may not now, either.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen was asked after the game if he’ll consider a change of Jones as the starting QB and responded, “We’ll evaluate everything.”

The Colts get a longer-than-usual rest after the Thursday game, which would lend itself to making a swap if they’re going to make it to either Richardson or Riley Leonard.

In the meantime, Jones is making some very negative history.

Daniel Jones TD vs. INT

Jones hasn’t thrown more touchdowns than interceptions in a game once all season.

That has never happened through 11 starts (at least in the last 45 years), according to Doug Clawson of CBS:

Daniel Jones is the only QB in the past 45 years to start each of his team’s 1st 11 games of a season and have 0 games with more pass TD than INT — Doug Clawson (@doug_clawson) November 20, 2026

You really don’t need another stat to sum this season up for Jones. He’s never achieving more of the main good thing a QB can do than the main bad thing a QB can do.

Daniel Jones Passing Yards

Daniel Jones has now thrown for fewer than 200 yards in five consecutive games.

He’s the first Colts quarterback to ever do that, according to local TV guy Mike Chappell.

So not only is Jones not throwing touchdowns while also throwing interceptions — even when he just completes basic passes, he isn’t doing it often enough or far enough to have anything to really show for it.