Anthony Richardson finished a game for the second time this season for the Indianapolis Colts. Both have been blowout losses, his only action of the campaign, in relief of Daniel Jones with nothing to be done but see a loss to the finish line.

At this point, it’s not clear when, or if, Richardson might get a real opportunity.

It’s impossible to argue that Jones has earned the right to continue starting. Thursday was another rough game for him.

Jones finished the night in Houston just 12-for-27 for 144 yards with an interception and two sacks taken.

Sure, he’s got pretty much no one to throw to, but that’s the kind of horrific night that gets a QB benched.

Except just on Sunday, Jones had a game almost this bad, and he still started Thursday.

Colts fans may hope that a longer gap changes things after the Thursday game to get Richardson in, but at this point, the Colts don’t seem to want anything to do with that.

On Thursday night, Richardson came on and threw two incompletions to go with a two-yard run.

Afterward, Colts head coach Shane Steichen provided his thoughts on the matter, briefly.

Shane Steichen on QB Decision

Steichen was specifically asked if Jones will remain the Colts’ starting quarterback.

“I’ll evaluate everything,” was Steichen’s response.

He has given a similar answer lately, but at least up until now, Jones has kept the job.

Daniel Jones vs. Anthony Richardson vs. Riley Leonard

The Colts have two quarterbacks behind Jones — the aforementioned Richardson and second-year Riley Leonard.

The case against Richardson is mostly that he’s a free agent at the end of the year. It doesn’t do the Colts a ton of good to give him extended time.

On the flip side, Jones getting hurt now would activate injury guarantees in his contract for next season that could prove costly if Indy has any thought to releasing Jones after this season.

Leonard is the only guy who seems harmless to keep around for next year, and maybe that makes the case that he should start for a few games just to see what he can do.

Could anyone be worse than Jones is right now?

That’s a question the Colts still haven’t been willing to answer.