The Indianapolis Colts were already having a rough evening. They’d allowed a field goal late in the first half to allow the Houston Texans to go up 17-3.

And then on the ensuing kickoff, rookie running back Seth McGowan took a big hit and was slow getting up with an apparent injury.

The Colts have been giving McGowan more work on offense in recent weeks, but he has retained the kickoff return duties that he first impressed in starting with his Week 1 NFL debut.

McGowan had already returned one kickoff up near midfield on Thursday night when he began to ran back this late-half kick, and he took it up the right sideline to try and gain ground and set up points before the half.

Seth McGowan Injury Update

McGowan was approaching the 30-yard line when he was clotheslined by a Texans defender.

The left arm of the tackler caught McGowan up high, near his facemask, and appeared to give McGowan’s whole body a jolt.

While the replay made it look like a potential head injury, when McGowan made his way off with trainers, he was grabbing at his right leg, a bit like he had hurt his hamstring.

The Colts ran just one more play before halftime, so there was no way to know whether McGowan’s injury would hold him out in the second half or not.

Update: The Colts announced McGowan with a hamstring injury and marked him questionable to return.

Colts RB Depth Chart

McGowan had pushed his way into somewhat of a timeshare with star RB1 Jonathan Taylor, but if McGowan has to miss time, Taylor should get the lion’s share of the work going forward.

The Colts’ other active running back on Thursday night is D.J. Giddens, who was a 2025 fifth-round pick but has been leapfrogged this season by the 2026 seventh-rounder McGowan.

With the Colts down 17-3 at the half, they’ll likely have to throw a lot in the second half regardless. Both Taylor and McGowan can make an impact as receivers, too, if the Colts need to go that route — and if McGowan is healthy enough to return to the game.