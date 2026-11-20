The Indianapolis Colts gave up touchdown passes from C.J. Stroud to both Nico Collins and Kayshon Boutte in the first half of Thursday Night Football.

So it was only a small silver lining that they didn’t allow any production to Tank Dell.

Given the way Dell has been trouble for defenses in recent weeks, though, it’s at least a small victory for the Colts in what is otherwise a lost season.

For the Texans and their fans — as well as Dell’s fantasy football managers — the quiet first half by Dell might’ve been less appreciated.

Is Tank Dell Playing Tonight?

Yes, Dell is active and has been on the field for the Texans.

They just have a lot of receiving options, and Stroud has spread the ball around.

The Colts have also picked off Stroud once, and should’ve had a second one aside from a dropped INT by Cam Bynum.

Dell could still impact the game in the second half, but it may not matter.

Tank Dell Injury History

The fact that Dell is on the field at all for the Texans is a big deal. He missed the entire 2025 season.

Late in 2024, Dell had a nasty injury to his left knee in which he dislocated the kneecap and tore essentially the entire knee’s worth of ligaments.

There was some hope that he could return in 2025, but it never came to pass, and that made Dell’s entire NFL career feel a bit in doubt.

Even to begin the 2026 season, Dell remained on injured reserve.

Finally in Week 7, he made his return to the NFL after nearly two years away.

Thursday night against the Colts was Dell’s fourth game back from his injury.

In his initial return, he had one catch for 43 yards. The next time out, he made four grabs for 105 yards and a touchdown.

On Sunday against Cleveland, Dell had three catches for 21 yards.

That production didn’t translate to the first half against Indy, though.

Colts Impact

The reality is that it doesn’t really matter to the Colts if Dell is doing anything if other receivers are producing.

Sauce Gardner is out, and the Colts aren’t slowing down anyone.

Dell hasn’t had to do anything to stake Houston to a 17-3 lead, and he may not have to do anything to keep the lead growing — the Texans seem in total control.