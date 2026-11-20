The Indianapolis Colts made a big swing to acquire Sauce Gardner last season from the New York Jets. Then-GM Chris Ballard sent two first-round picks in exchange for the defensive back, hoping it would help the team reach the playoffs after a hot start.

Daniel Jones ended up tearing his Achilles, Philip Rivers was signed to try and save the season, and the team missed the postseason. Now the Colts are once again expected to miss the playoffs and don’t even own a 2027 first-round pick. That led to Ballard getting fired and the team trading several key pieces at the deadline, but still retaining Jones and Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts are clinging to slim playoff hopes ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Houston Texans. Yet no matter the result, it appears the Colts are destined for a rough end to the season.

Still, the team wants to win and will have to make the attempt without Gardner, who is listed as inactive with a calf injury. This makes the trade hurt even more for the organization as a whole.

Sauce Gardner Not Living up to the Hype with Colts

Gardner’s calf already limited him to only four games in 2025 after he came over from the Jets. That is not what the team had in mind when sending two first-round picks in exchange for a player supposed to be a star on defense.

The former No. 4 overall pick by the Jets has appeared in nine games for the Colts this season, but is without an interception and has seven passes defended. This comes on a Colts defense allowing over 350 yards and 27 points per game.

Gardner is not entirely to blame. However, it does seem fair for fans in Indianapolis to be frustrated with him given how much he cost to acquire. Not having a first-round pick in 2027 given how 2026 has gone so far is an absolute nightmare for the franchise.

Factor in head coach Shane Steichen being on the hot seat and the lack of a pick may mean things don’t quickly get back on track in 2027.

Sauce Gardner’s Contract Details

The Colts added Gardner as a long-term option to be a focal point on defense. He is under contract through 2030, but his dead cap value does drop to $8 million in 2029.

However, the team potentially entering a true rebuild this offseason could mean Gardner is brought up in trade talks. The problem is the compensation would be nowhere close to what it cost to land him just last season.

But any additional draft capital is incredibly valuable for the Colts in 2027 and beyond after the way this season has gone so far.