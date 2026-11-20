The Indianapolis Colts’ disastrous Thursday night performance against the Houston Texans has sparked plenty of criticism, but former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert believes the franchise’s problems run much deeper than one ugly loss.

Indianapolis fell 26-3 to Houston on November 19, dropping to 3-8 after another frustrating offensive performance. The defeat intensified questions about the organization’s direction following a series of expensive contracts and significant roster changes.

The Colts made major trades at and approaching the trade deadline this year. They dealt longtime stars Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner in October.

Another key decision was holding on to star running back Jonathan Taylor despite considerable trade speculation ahead of the November 10 deadline.

Benkert took aim at those decisions Thursday night, arguing that Indianapolis has managed to undermine its future with poor roster decisions over the past couple of months.

Kurt Benkert Blasts Colts Over Series of Costly Decisions

Benkert criticized the Colts in a November 19 X post, highlighting several moves he believes have damaged the franchise.

His complaints began with the team’s decision to give Daniel Jones a two-year, $88 million contract after the quarterback suffered a torn Achilles late in the 2025 season.

Benkert also questioned the November 2025 acquisition of Sauce Gardner, which cost Indianapolis two first-round draft picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

That deal was particularly aggressive because the Colts were attempting to compete immediately. However, their subsequent collapse has left the organization rebuilding without a first-round selection in the 2027 draft.

Benkert went on to criticize Indianapolis for signing Alec Pierce to a four-year, $114 million contract. The wide receiver underwent offseason surgery and has missed substantial time during the 2026 campaign.

He also questioned the organization’s moves at this year’s deadline.

Indianapolis traded Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks for a third-round and fifth-round pick, while Buckner returned to the San Francisco 49ers for a fourth-round selection.

Yet the organization decided against moving Taylor, despite Benkert’s assertion that Indianapolis could have received a second-round pick and additional compensation.

He concluded by calling the team’s decision-making a “masterclass on how to kill a franchise.”

Colts Face Difficult Questions After Texans Blowout

While Benkert’s wording is highly dramatic, there is no doubt that the Colts are in a tough position.

They are struggling to find answers at multiple positions, most notably quarterback. Benkert didn’t even mention the Keenan Allen or Josh Downs trades, but dealing both players at the deadline has left an already struggling passing game looking completely lost.

Thursday’s defeat offered little evidence that Indianapolis is approaching a turnaround.

Jones completed just 12 of 27 passes for 144 yards and an interception against Houston, finishing with a 45.9 passer rating. Anthony Richardson replaced him during the fourth quarter.

Taylor also struggled, managing 21 rushing yards on 11 carries as the Colts failed to find consistency offensively.

The team converted just 1 of 11 third-down attempts, showing just how ineffective the offense was all night.

While the team has been able to recoup some mid-round draft picks with their deadline deals, the team still doesn’t own a first-round pick, which limits their ability to pursue top-end talent in the draft.

Keeping Taylor on what has become a sinking ship, re-signing Jones, and trading for Gardner are all decisions that look to be mistakes in hindsight.

Benkert’s criticism reflects those concerns, particularly the tension between Indianapolis’ earlier win-now approach and its current efforts to prepare for the future.

With six games remaining, the Colts should spend this time evaluating young players on the roster in an effort to identify building blocks for the future.