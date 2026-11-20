The Indianapolis Colts traded away their two best wide receivers at the trade deadline. Alec Pierce is still on injured reserve.

You would think Tyler Warren would get a lot of action, right?

Well, on Thursday Night Football, the opposite trend continued.

It’s like Daniel Jones has forgotten Warren exists.

Is Tyler Warren Playing Tonight?

Yes, Warren is active and playing on Thursday Night Football.

The talented tight end is on the field on nearly every play.

Warren did get a target in the first quarter from Daniel Jones, but he didn’t catch it, and the Colts’ entire passing offense was off to a slow start.

The Colts only got Warren one catch in Week 10, and he also had a run. Week 11 hasn’t gotten off to a much different start.

What Number is Tyler Warren?

Warren wears the No. 84.

He’s pretty easy to see with his hair flowing out of his helmet.

The Colts line him up all over the formation, which you would think creates even more chances for him to produce.

But lately, Warren hasn’t done much of anything, despite the lack of other options for the Colts to throw to.