Laquon Treadwell has traveled a fascinating NFL journey to this point.

He was once a first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings, but he never really panned out. He instead turned into a journeyman, and he could rarely stick with one team for too long.

This season, though, he made the Indianapolis Colts’ Week 1 roster. It was just as a depth piece, but that was a victory — Treadwell hadn’t been around in Week 1 for a team in years.

And then all of a sudden, this season created opportunity for Treadwell.

First, Alec Pierce got hurt. That was one stop cleared out on the depth chart.

And then last week, the Colts traded Josh Downs and Keenan Allen before the trade deadline. Treadwell became the de facto No. 1 wide receiver.

It was the hope way back when for Treadwell, but he never turned into that level of player. On this Colts team, though, that’s his role.

It just wasn’t helping him produce on Thursday Night Football in Week 11 against the Houston Texans.

Is Laquon Treadwell Playing Tonight?

Yes, Treadwell is playing and active and on the field for the Colts on Thursday night.

He wasn’t on the injury report this week, so there doesn’t appear to be any concern about an injury.

Daniel Jones just hasn’t had much passing success, and his completions have gone to Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould and Quez Watkins — and not Treadwell.

With the Colts down 14 points at the half, they’ll have to throw plenty in the second half. That could help Treadwell.

He’s not a traditional WR1 at this point, though. The Colts don’t really have one of those at this point.

The Texans’ defense is good, and that certainly creates a mismatch against a shorthanded Colts offense.

What Number is Laquon Treadwell?

Laquon Treadwell wears the number 13 for the Colts.

Indy has a lot of odd wide receiver numbers, including Gould and Watkins with single digits.

Dulin is the closest at No. 16, while the rookie Deion Burks rocks No. 80.

It would certainly help the Colts if Treadwell could start getting involved — he’ll be on the field a lot the rest of this season, and Indy needs production to go with it.