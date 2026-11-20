The Indianapolis Colts had waited four years to get back on Thursday Night Football. Their return took them to Houston for a rematch with the Texans, who lost by two points in Indianapolis in Week 3 of the 2026 season. The Colts had just beaten the Miami Dolphins and had a chance to put together consecutive wins. Before either offense took the field, though, a Houston player went down on the opening kickoff.

The first play at Reliant Stadium left the Texans dealing with an injury to a player they had just brought up from the practice squad. And, Houston had already entered the game without one of its starting defensive ends.

Texans’ Chris Braswell Suffers Serious Leg Injury Against Colts

KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson identified the injured player as Texans edge rusher Chris Braswell. Wilson shared an update shortly after the opening kickoff.

“Texans edge Chris Braswell suffered serious leg injury and will be carted off the field. Hurt on opening kickoff.”

Wilson’s initial report gave no specific diagnosis or timetable for Braswell’s recovery. The injury cut short an opportunity for the third-year defender, whom Houston had elevated for the game alongside linebacker Chad Muma. It was Braswell’s first practice squad elevation of the season.

The Texans had already listed Danielle Hunter as inactive for the game. That left Houston without one of its top pass rushers against an Indianapolis team it had held to 19 points in the first meeting.

Braswell gave the Texans another option at defensive end, but his first assignment of the night came on special teams.

Chris Braswell Worked His Way Back Onto the Texans’ Game-Day Roster

The Texans initially signed Braswell to their practice squad on September 1. He earned a spot on the active roster later that month, but Houston waived him on October 13.

Braswell returned to the practice squad two days later. He spent more than a month there before the Texans called him up for Thursday’s game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Braswell out of Alabama with the 57th overall pick in 2024. He played in all 34 regular-season games during his two years with the Buccaneers. He totaled 48 tackles, five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks before Tampa Bay waived him ahead of the 2026 season.

Special teams accounted for a significant part of his role in Tampa Bay. Braswell logged 391 snaps across those units in his first two years. That experience gave Houston a way to use him on game day, even with most of the defensive snaps at his position going to players ahead of him.

Thursday was a chance for Braswell to build on that role after spending much of the season on the practice squad. Houston had called him up for a divisional game with a regular starter already out.

He got on the field immediately, but the opportunity lasted only one play. The next update from Houston could offer more clarity on the extent of the injury. This will give more intel as to what it means for the rest of his season.