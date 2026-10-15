Colts Get Positive Alec Pierce Update Entering Week 6

Alec Pierce had a breakout season in 2025 and was poised to be the first option in the 2026 season after signing a four-year, $116 million deal.

But an ankle injury in Week 2 forced the wide receiver on injured reserve (IR), leaving a massive hole in the receiving room.

The Indianapolis Colts have added other receivers to the position, but none appear to be the short-term replacement they have been hoping for.

Heading into Week 6, Colts fans can breathe a sigh of relief with the latest news on Alec Pierce.

Colts Get Positive Alec Pierce Update

Alec Pierce has improved with every season, with 2025 being his best to date.

In his fourth season, the WR logged his first 1,000-yard season and six touchdown receptions. Across his career, the former Cincinnati Bearcat has logged 3,006 and 17 touchdowns on 162 receptions.

A key contributor to the Indianapolis Colts’ pass game, losing the former second-round draft pick long-term would be a huge blow for Shane Steichen’s offense. But recent news is a major positive.

According to James Boyd of The Athletic, the wide receiver is currently walking without a boot on his injured ankle.

“Briefly saw #Colts WR Alec Pierce in the locker room today. No longer wearing a cast on his left ankle/heel, so that’s a sign of progress. I’ll add, however, that I didn’t get the sense that he’s close to a return. Earliest he could come back from IR is in Week 7 at Minnesota.”

The Colts opted for Pierce to go through rehab rather than surgery on his injured ankle. While this is a positive sign for Indianapolis, there is still a long way to go before Alec Pierce returns to the field.

While hoping the $116 million wide receiver returns soon, the Colts could be brewing something else up to help the team.

Colts Quarterback Situation

Head coach Shane Steichen is in the hot seat in his fourth season and is attempting to find something that sticks to help the team get a winning record.

After having a promising first season with Indianapolis, Daniel Jones is experiencing some regression. Returning from a fractured leg and a torn Achilles, it could explain the quarterback’s rough start to 2026.

ESPN insider Dan Graziano notes that the Colts could make a move at QB if Jones continues to have poor performances.

“Daniel Jones hasn’t played well, and the Colts are under a ton of pressure to win this season,” Graziano writes. “But with only Anthony Richardson Sr. and Riley Leonard behind him, it’s hard to see Jones losing his job unless Indy makes a trade for a quarterback… “unless Indy makes a trade for a quarterback.”