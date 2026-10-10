Colts Announce Darius Slayton News Steelers Matchup

The Indianapolis Colts‘ wide receiver room is already dealing with multiple injuries.

Alec Pierce is on injured reserve (IR) with an ankle injury and is eligible to return in Week 7. Ashton Dulin has been confirmed out for the Week 5 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Indy has announced that the team will be without Darius Slayton against the AFC North team due to a knee injury, another blow to the receiving room.

WR Darius Slayton (knee) has been downgraded to out for #INDvsPIT. https://t.co/Zlmhd5CXjf — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 10, 2026

“WR Darius Slayton (knee) has been downgraded to out for #INDvsPIT.”

Slayton, who played the first seven seasons of his career as a New York Giant, has yet to play a game as a Colt.

Having an already depleted wide receiver room, Slayton would have been a top target for former teammate Daniel Jones in Week 5.

With Darius Slayton out against the Steelers, the Colts have elevated a practice squad player to help the WR room.

Colts Elevate Seven-Season Veteran

The Indianapolis Colts are on a two-game winning streak and look to extend it against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With injuries at WR, the Colts have brought in a practice squad player.

To replace Darius Slayton for Week 5, the Colts elevated wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine from the p-squad.

“We have elevated WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to the active roster from the practice squad for #INDvsPIT. We have placed DE Arden Key on IR.”

Westbrook-Ikhine has played two games for the Colts offense this season, with just 12 snaps, and has yet to record a single target.

In his career, the WR has recorded 1,862 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns on 137 catches.

Now on the Colts’ active roster, dealing with multiple injuries at his position, Westbrook-Ikhine could have his first breakout game as an Indianapolis Colt.

If Darius Slayton’s injury is longer than expected, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine could earn a spot on the 53-man roster after a breakout game.

Colts Place Starter on IR

As noted above, the Indianapolis Colts placed defensive end Arden Key on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in the Week 4 win in England against the Washington Commanders.

Key, who signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Colts in free agency, has started all four games for the Horseshoe.

The DE logged half a sack, a forced fumble and eight total tackles to start his Colts tenure.

Now on IR, the Indianapolis defensive line will have to prepare for the next four weeks without Arden Key.