The Indianapolis Colts made a shocking decision Friday afternoon to release Daniel Jones. This comes just over a week after the team held onto him at the trade deadline and one day after a hideous 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans in prime time.

The shocking aspect is not the team deciding to start Anthony Richardson over Jones. Rather, it is the timing of it all and the fact the team now takes on serious dead-cap charges after signing Jones to a two-year, $88 million deal before the season.

This is a confusing move and ESPN’s Stephen Holder shared his theory on the timing of this decision.

Colts Insider Has Idea of Who Made QB Decision

Holder wrote a post on X sharing what will be a popular theory about this surprising move.

“Daniel Jones’ two-year, $88 million contract is going to go down as an all-timer,” he wrote. “Lasted 11 games. Whew. Also, it wasn’t stated outright, but this is 100% an ownership decision. Only ownership can make a call like this.”

As Holder notes, the contract itself will go down as one of the worst in franchise history. But he goes on to say how this was “100% an ownership decision,” which makes sense given the financial implications of the move.

The Colts fired longtime GM Chris Ballard earlier this season, conducted a partial fire sale at the deadline, and have now released Jones. To make things worse, the Colts don’t have a first-round pick in 2027 due to last year’s Sauce Gardner trade.

Gardner missed Thursday night’s game with a calf injury.

A Confusing Plan at QB in Indy

The coaching staff in Indianapolis seemed adamant to not start the former No. 4 overall pick in Richardson. It appears ownership made the decision for the coaching staff by releasing Jones.

Yet the organization has already declined Richardson’s fifth-year option in 2027, making him a free agent at the end of the season. The only quarterback under contract next season is Riley Leonard.

Ballard was the one who drafted Richardson and he is now gone. Head coach Shane Steichen seems like he will be out of a job soon as well. A whole new leadership group will likely want to bring in a new quarterback, barring a phenomenal end to the season by Richardson.

This entire situation is confusing and it does not make sense why the team did not trade Jones away if there was even just one suitor.

For Jones, he now hits waivers and given he clears he can sign with another team of his choosing. Yet he may not be able to land a starting gig after the way he has played all season.