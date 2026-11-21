The Indianapolis Colts are currently getting flak for the Daniel Jones fiasco.

Indy waived the quarterback after the Thursday Night 3-26 loss to the Houston Texans, completing 12 passes out of 27 attempts for 144 yards and an interception.

Jones threw for seven touchdown passes and 13 interceptions, led Indianapolis to a 3-8 record and was graded the worst QB in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

The Colts paid the former Duke Blue Devil $50 million in guarantees after 11 outings this season, raising questions about the franchise.

The AFC South team also had a chance to trade Jones before the trade deadline for draft capital, but nothing came to fruition.

Without a first-round pick in 2027 and questionable decisions being made, many are pointing fingers at owner Carlie Irsay. But a former Colts defender is defending the owner from the backlash and believes she can help the team.

Former Colt Supports Carlie Irsay

The Indianapolis Colts have had quarterback troubles since Andrew Luck retired, during Carlie Irsay’s father, Jim, time as owner.

With changes at owner, general manager, and potentially even head coach happening all around at the same time, the Colts will go through a dark period before things start going well.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who played with the organization in 2022, dropped a supportive social media post for the Colts owner, believing she will put the team back on a positive course.

“Yall have to chill on Carlie Irsay. I’ve seen her in meetings she knows more ball than a lot of so called football people. Shes very passionate about the game and the Colts. I’ve seen her in meetings. She will get the @Colts right in due time. Watch.”

This is Carlie’s second season at the helm of the franchise since the passing of her father and appears to be getting into the swing of things.

Indy parted ways with former general manager Chris Ballard and appears to be part of the reason why Daniel Jones has departed, with head coach Shane Steichen revealing he had a conversation with Carlie before parting ways with the quarterback.

While the season will end with a negative record, Carlie Irsay has begun making moves behind the scenes to help the Colts in the long run.

Anthony Richardson Set to Start

With Daniel Jones no longer part of the Indianapolis Colts, Anthony Richardson is now scheduled to start the team’s next game.

The former fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft will have one more go to showcase to the league that he is a starter-caliber player.

“It’s going to be great,” head coach Shane Steichen said of next Richardson’s start. “He’s going to get a full week of practice. From his rookie year to now, obviously, he matured a lot with his preparation and how he goes about it.”

“So, to get him a full week of practice going into the [Week 12] game, I think it’s gonna benefit him well. And I’m excited to go see him play and go compete. He brings a unique skill set…”