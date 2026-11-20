Maybe the biggest sign that the Indianapolis Colts don’t have a coherent plan following the waiving of Daniel Jones is the fact that Jonathan Taylor is still a member of their team.

Taylor was heavily involved in trade rumors before the Nov. 10 trade deadline but wasn’t moved. He’s under contract through 2028, and the Colts apparently didn’t get an offer they felt good enough about.

In a vacuum, it’s not the end of the world. There are certainly worse players to have around than Taylor.

But this isn’t a vacuum. This is the National Football League.

And the Colts have bungled this one. Taylor is the most obvious example.

Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Plans Clash With Daniel Jones Move

The Colts chose not to trade Taylor at the deadline, but that is making less and less sense given what has followed.

First, the non-trade of Taylor was in the context that the Colts did trade away Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, Josh Downs and Keenan Allen rather than sign any of them to longer-term deals. So Taylor was already going to be part of a depleted group, to some extent.

The Colts also chose not to trade Jones, so they didn’t get any future asset — even a late-round draft pick — for him.

But then the Colts released Jones, giving him up for nothing, while still owing a $35.2 million cap hit for 2027.

Indy roster moves will be made much tougher for 2027 because of the hefty salary of a QB who won’t even be on their roster.

Taylor was kept around presumably to make the Colts competitive again. Their sequence of events with Jones did not make that any easier.

How will Indianapolis compete next season with no obvious quarterback and a heavy dead cap money portion of the salary sheet? And if Indy can’t compete, why would the Colts keep Taylor? Clearly, this is a multi-year rebuild getting underway.

Trade Still Possible

At this point, it’s important to point out that just because Taylor didn’t get traded in the middle of this season doesn’t mean he won’t get traded later on.

It would be logical for the Colts to again explore a JT deal in the offseason. There’ll be suitors if he’s on the block, and that would help Indy align more readily with its entire roster going toward the same contention window.

Taylor is an aging running back, and the Colts need to figure out how to make the most of that. On a roster saddled by Jones’ money but without even Jones to play QB, the best way to do so may be to trade Taylor sometime after the new league year begins in March.