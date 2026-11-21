The Indianapolis Colts have six games left, and they finally know who will start the next one. Shane Steichen ended the speculation on Friday when he named Anthony Richardson the starter against the New York Giants. The decision gives the former No. 4 overall pick his first start since 2024. But when Steichen was asked about the rest of the season, he left himself some room to make another move.

The Colts waived Daniel Jones on Friday after he started the first 11 games of the season. Richardson took over for him in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans. He’ll now get more than a full week of preparation before facing the Giants on Nov. 29.

At 3-8, Indianapolis has some decisions to make before the offseason. Richardson will get the first opportunity to show what he can do. Steichen also brought up another quarterback who has spent most of the season waiting for a chance.

Colts HC Addresses Riley Leonard’s Chance to Play

JJ Stankevitz of the Colts’ official website reported that Steichen said “there’s a world” in which Riley Leonard could play this season as well.

Leonard has been the third-string quarterback, but the Colts have turned to him before. He played after Jones tore his Achilles last year and started the 2025 season finale against Houston.

Steichen gave a short answer when discussing how the Colts will handle the possibility of playing Leonard over the final six games.

“We’ll evaluate that each and every week throughout the season,” Steichen said, per Stankevitz.

That leaves Leonard with a reason to pay close attention to how the next few weeks unfold. He has one NFL start to his name. If Indianapolis wants a better sense of what it has in him heading into 2027, there are only so many Sundays left to find out.

Richardson has waited even longer for another start. He made 15 starts over his first two seasons before Jones took over in 2025. The Giants game will be his first chance in nearly two years to lead the offense from the opening snap.

Anthony Richardson Gets the First Shot Against the Giants

The most immediate issue for the Colts is getting their offense going again. Indianapolis scored just three points against Houston and is averaging 19.2 points per game. The team has lost six of its last seven games.

Richardson gives Steichen a quarterback who has rushed for 10 touchdowns in 19 career appearances. He has also completed just 50.6% of his passes in that span. The next few weeks will give the Colts a chance to see what has changed since they last handed him the job.

There should be plenty of attention on Richardson when the Giants come to Indianapolis. He could make the rest of the quarterback discussion a lot less interesting if he plays well.

But if the offense continues to struggle, Steichen has already acknowledged that Leonard could get a look. That makes Richardson’s first start back worth watching for more than the result.