The Indianapolis Colts‘ nightmare of a 2026 campaign hit a new low on Thursday Night Football, as they were utterly uncompetitive in their 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans. Late in the game, Daniel Jones was finally benched in favor of Anthony Richardson, a move that fans have been clamoring for over the past few weeks.

Less than 24 hours later, Jones has found himself without a team, as the Colts have shockingly decided to release him just months after they signed him to a two-year, $88 million contract in free agency. Simply put, fans have no idea what Indianapolis is doing, and according to one insider, it sounds like that is the prevailing train of thought across the league too.

NFL Left Stunned by Colts’ Baffling Daniel Jones Move

Indianapolis made it clear it wanted to try and recapture the magic it enjoyed at the beginning of the 2025 campaign on offense before injuries gradually ate away at its team. That led to the decision to re-sign Jones, but he has looked awful this season after returning from a torn Achilles injury that ended his previous campaign early. In 11 games, Jones completed just 58.4% of his passes for 1,974 yards, seven touchdowns, and a league-leading 13 interceptions.

Despite his struggles, Indy remained committed to Jones, despite having Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, waiting in the wings. Richardson is a very raw prospect, but he is a physically gifted athlete, and with the Colts waving the white flag ahead of the trade deadline, there was seemingly no harm in giving him a look under center.

Well, Richardson is now going to get an opportunity to show what he’s capable of, because Indianapolis has abruptly decided to release Jones. This move is mind-boggling for a number of reasons: there was no rush to release Jones, there’s no guarantee Richardson will pan out, and perhaps most importantly, it has left the Colts with a massive dead cap hit. In a rare occurrence, folks in the NFL are just as confused as the rest of the world about the decision to cut Jones.

“The frequent comment from people around the NFL before AND after the Colts’ release of Daniel Jones: ‘There doesn’t appear to be a plan,'” Dianna Russini of BetUS reported in a post on X.

Where Do the Colts Go After Releasing Daniel Jones?

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

It’s tough to undersell how strange of a move this is for the Colts. There’s really no benefit to releasing Jones at this stage of the game, as his contract calls for a $35.2 million dead cap hit next season (assuming no team claims him on waivers). Getting Richardson to work under center makes sense, but the team didn’t have to release Jones in order to make that happen.

Beyond that, reports indicate that Richardson’s relationship with Indianapolis is practically nonexistent, so even if he plays well under center, he’s likely headed for the exit door this offseason. The Colts essentially have to hope they can find their quarterback of the future in the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft, or else they could be staring down the barrel at a very lengthy rebuild.