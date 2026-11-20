Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, Penn State superstar tight end Tyler Warren appeared to be trending to be a top-10 pick and the first TE off the board.

Neither of those things happened, though, and the Indianapolis Colts had to be thrilled to get Warren at No. 14 overall.

A year-and-a-half later, the picture looks a little different. Warren is mired in a major slump for the Colts, and it’s not clear if he’ll be able to dig himself out of it this season.

And while it’s still very early in Warren’s career, and this is far from the ideal setup in Indy at the moment, the question has at least been raised: Was the rest of the NFL right?

There were 13 picks before Warren. None of them chose him, and one even featured a different tight end.

Warren isn’t proving the doubters wrong right now.

Tyler Warren Draft Pick

Warren went 14th overall in 2025 despite many analysts seeing him in the top-10.

At the time, it was easy to explain away as tight ends simply failing to go much higher than that historically.

One did go higher than Warren, though. The Chicago Bears nabbed Michigan tight end Colston Loveland four picks before the Colts got Warren.

That was the thing that stood out at the time. It was a bit of a “Wait, a tight end went before Warren?” kind of a confusion.

Maybe the Bears were right. Maybe the whole first portion of that first round was right.

Tyler Warren Struggles

Warren doesn’t have WR weapons to take attention off him. He has a quarterback, Daniel Jones, playing at a historically bad level.

Still, Warren isn’t impacting games — and that’s what he did all the time at Penn State as a player who caught the ball, ran the ball, even threw the ball.

The Colts occasionally hand the ball to Warren in short yardage, but they haven’t been overly creative in getting him the ball, and it means he’s rarely getting the ball.

Tyler Warren this season has… More targets than: Nico Collins, Colston Loveland, Jameson Williams Fewer receiving yards than: Tyler Higbee, Darren Waller, Keon Coleman The Colston Loveland debates are over ✌️ https://t.co/PWaaQtl0cA — Underdog (@Underdog) November 20, 2026

Even when Jones throws Warren’s way, he manages to be off target more often than not.

At this point, Warren seems to be a lost cause at least this season without a lot of help around him.

The Colts will start to wonder going forward just how good Warren will, or won’t, be in Indianapolis.