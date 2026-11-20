The Indianapolis Colts had a chance to decide what they wanted to do with Daniel Jones at the trade deadline. They kept him, and Head Coach Shane Steichen stuck with him as the starter. On Friday, the Colts released Jones less than 24 hours after a 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans. The timing drew a sharp response from someone who had followed the situation closely.

Jones’ exit leaves the Colts at 3-8 with six games to play. It also brings an early end to the two-year, $88 million deal he signed in March. The contract was one decision. What Indianapolis did when other teams called about Jones was another. The Athletic’s James Boyd took issue with how the Colts handled the second one.

James Boyd Rips Colts Over the Daniel Jones Decision

Boyd pointed back to the trade deadline after Steichen announced Jones’ release. His criticism centered on what the Colts might have gotten in return had they been willing to move him earlier.

“The Colts should have traded Daniel Jones when other teams (surprisingly) came calling. Now, they cut him and get nothing. A very unserious franchise,” Boyd posted on X.

There’s a difference between fielding calls and getting an offer worth taking. The details of any potential return remain unclear. Still, the Colts went from keeping Jones through the deadline to releasing him just 10 days later. They could have used that time to give Anthony Richardson Sr. a start. Instead, Jones started twice more before Steichen made the change.

The first of those games was a 24-22 win over the Miami Dolphins. Jones finished with 108 passing yards and two interceptions. Four days later, he threw for 144 yards and an interception against Houston. Steichen put Richardson in during the fourth quarter with the Colts down 23 points.

The Colts had their reasons for bringing Jones back after his first season in Indianapolis. By November, though, they had months of new information about how the offense looked with him after the Achilles injury.

Boyd’s criticism comes down to what the team did with that information while it could still make a trade.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon Faces Another QB Decision In Indianapolis

Colts Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon now gets six games to see what Richardson can do with the starting job again. Indianapolis selected him fourth overall in 2023. He’ll make his first start since Jones’ release against the New York Giants, the team that drafted Jones.

The stretch gives Richardson a chance to show he can keep the job heading into 2027. It also gives Irsay-Gordon and the front office more to go on before they decide how to approach another offseason at quarterback.

That decision can wait until the Colts see how Richardson plays. The one Boyd took issue with already played out. Indianapolis kept Jones in place when there was interest from elsewhere, gave him two more starts and then moved on without getting anything back.