The Indianapolis Colts could have difficult decisions ahead after another humiliating defeat, but a new update from ESPN suggests a change at quarterback isn’t necessarily coming.

Indianapolis fell 26-3 to the Houston Texans on Thursday night, dropping to 3-8 on the season. Quarterback Daniel Jones struggled once again, and head coach Shane Steichen refused to commit to keeping him as the starter when questioned after the loss.

Steichen said he would evaluate everything before deciding how to proceed, seemingly leaving the door open for Anthony Richardson to take over.

However, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler offered a different perspective Friday morning, indicating the Colts have shown little interest in replacing Jones despite the team’s mounting struggles.

The update raises further questions about Indianapolis’ plans for the final stretch of a disappointing season.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler Offers Update on Colts’ Quarterback Situation

Fowler addressed the Colts’ quarterback situation in a November 20 post on X, explaining why the circumstances would seemingly favor a change under center.

If Colts are going to turn to Anthony Richardson, feels like now would be the time, at 3-8 and on a mini-bye. But the Colts have had no interest in doing so. Shane Steichen has appeared dug-in on that. Perhaps that changes, but Daniel Jones' job has not been in any danger thus… https://t.co/MNGWuotXIa — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 20, 2026

With Indianapolis sitting at 3-8 and enjoying an extended break following Thursday Night Football, the timing seems right to prepare another quarterback to take over.

But Fowler indicated that the Colts haven’t shown any real desire to make Richardson their starter.

“Shane Steichen has appeared dug-in on that,” Fowler wrote.

He also noted that Jones’ job has not been in danger to this point, although he acknowledged that the situation could change.

Steichen’s postgame comments seemed to leave the door slightly more ajar to change, but Fowler’s tweet suggests that Indianapolis’ head coach has been pretty opposed to replacing Jones.

Jones completed just 12 of 27 passes for 144 yards and an interception against Houston, finishing with a 45.9 passer rating.

Jones has struggled all season yet Steichen has stuck with him week in and week out.

After the Colts’ 42-7 loss to Jacksonville earlier this month, the coach offered a similar response about evaluating his options before ultimately sticking with Jones.

Anthony Richardson’s Future Remains Uncertain in Indianapolis

Richardson briefly replaced Jones during the fourth quarter against Houston, but the appearance came with the Colts trailing by 23 points.

The former No. 4 overall pick has been limited primarily to relief appearances this season, even as the team’s struggles have increased calls for a different approach.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder reported on November 19 that Indianapolis has a package of plays designed specifically for Richardson that the coaching staff has yet to utilize, which was covered by Heavy.

With the Colts not looking to be competing for a playoff spot, they might want to take a look at Richardson.

He is scheduled to become a free agent after the season, and the team hasn’t really been able to get a definitive evaluation on him. He actually holds an 8-7 record as a starting quarterback with the Colts, though he has struggled mightily with accuracy and injuries.

After seeing the Vikings trade former first-round QB J.J. McCarthy to the Giants for just a fifth-round pick and watching him play better in New York, the Colts might want to make sure they know what they have in Richardson before letting him walk away.

According to Fowler’s report, now would be the time to make the change, though Steichen seems to have been opposed to the idea thus far.