The Indianapolis Colts have officially released quarterback Daniel Jones.

After weeks upon weeks of subpar performances, the organization took action.

Following the announcement, the NFL community erupted on social media.

NFL World Reacts to Colts’ Daniel Jones News

Here’s what fans and NFL analysts are saying on X, formerly Twitter:

@HolderStephen: “Daniel Jones’ two-year, $88 million contract is going to go down as an all-timer. Lasted 11 games. Whew. Also, it wasn’t stated outright, but this is 100% an ownership decision. Only ownership can make a call like this.”

@JFowlerESPN: “Anthony Richardson Sr., 8-7 as a starter, gets a six-game runway to resurrect his career before hitting free agency. Meanwhile, the Colts paid Daniel Jones, released today, $50M for 11 games. The Colts did what the Giants did to Jones two years ago — part ways to eliminate threat of injury guarantee.”

@art_stapleton: “So wait… Colts told teams that Daniel Jones was not available via trade and now two weeks later they release him, subject to waivers. I’m starting to wonder if Indianapolis knows what it’s doing.”

@billbarnwell: “Seems pretty clear the Colts decided they were done with Daniel Jones and were going to bench him to avoid triggering $10 million in potential injury guarantees on his deal next year. So does he go to the Vikings and not play any snaps for a second season?”

@RomeovilleKid: “The #Colts should have traded Daniel Jones when other teams (surprisingly) came calling. Now, they cut him and get nothing.”

@geoffschwartz: “So the Colts supposedly had teams call about Daniel Jones, Taylor and Stewart. And they didn’t trade any of them. And now they’ve cut Jones. They are trying to limit carries for Taylor also. What a mess of an organization.”

Where Does This Leave the Colts?

Thursday’s hideous eyesore of a matchup was the final straw for Jones.

The Houston Texans handed Indianapolis a whopping 26-3 loss at NRG Stadium, adding to the Colts’ already disappointing 3-8 record in the AFC South.

Now, 24-year-old Anthony Richardson Sr. will step up as starting quarterback.

So far this season, Richardson has completed two of four passes (50.0%) for eight yards through two games this season.

For reference, he wrapped up his 2024 campaign — his most active — having completed 126 of 264 passes (47.7%) for 1,814 yards through 11 games.

He posted eight passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

As rattling as these moves are, a change was needed — it was needed long ago.

Richardson can now capitalize on this opportunity, but his full potential is still rather unclear.