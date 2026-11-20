The news about Andrew Luck’s retirement began to trickle out before the end of the Indianapolis Colts’ preseason game on Aug. 24, 2019. The NFL news cycle had caught wind of it before Luck even left the sideline.

From a timing perspective, it was likely the most shocking retirement in the history of the NFL — and the Colts still haven’t recovered.

Every time something goes wrong for the Colts at quarterback, it can be traced back to that late-August night more than seven years ago.

If you had asked an Indy fan at the start of that month if Luck would still be their quarterback in 2026, the likely answer would’ve been yes, health-permitting.

He didn’t even make it to the start of the 2019 regular season.

Luck had been beat up. He’d lost his joy for the game. He couldn’t do it anymore.

It’s not as simple as to blame Luck for what has transpired in the Colts’ QB room since then.

But with the surprise cut of Daniel Jones on Friday morning, it’s worth noting — the Colts still haven’t figured out the most important position in sports since Luck intentionally vanished from the NFL.

Colts QBs Since Andrew Luck

The Colts have started 12 different quarterbacks since Luck’s retirement.

The first was Jacoby Brissett, who took over for the majority of the 2019 season after Luck left.

Brian Hoyer also got one start in 2019.

Philip Rivers then took over in 2020 and actually got the Colts to the playoffs. Rivers then famously came out of retirement to start three games in 2025, as well.

The Colts went with Carson Wentz for all 17 games in 2021.

Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles split up the duties in 2022.

Gardner Minshew and Anthony Richardson were on the job in 2023.

In 2024, it was Richardson and Joe Flacco getting chances.

The 2025 season featured Jones, Rivers and Riley Leonard.

And now this season, Jones started the first 11 games and it’ll cycle back to Richardson — the No. 4 overall pick from 2023 — with Leonard as his backup.

A Lost Generation

In the world of international football — soccer for those of us in the U.S. — there are occasional talks about a “lost generation,” a missing few years in athletes for national teams who just never quite make it. A team may have a bunch of starters in their 30s, a bunch in their low-20s but none in their mid-to-late 20s. That “lost generation” can limit the overall success of the unit.

In a sense, Luck sent the Colts into an extended lost generation. The Colts will never know how good they could’ve been these past seven years with Luck. He wasn’t here to show it.

Instead, Indy has been trying to tread water since Luck stepped away. It already felt like it at the time, but it’s clearly one of the most consequential moments in Colts history.