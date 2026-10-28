Colts Make Clear Announcement on Jonathan Taylor Amid Rumors

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has not requested a trade, head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday, even as the team begins a clear rebuilding process following a 2-5 start.

Steichen addressed the situation during a news conference one day after the Colts dealt guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Those moves, combined with the firing of general manager Chris Ballard last week, have shifted the organization’s focus toward accumulating draft capital ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Steichen Confirms Taylor Has Not Sought Exit

“Those are hypothetical things right now,” Steichen said. “I know there’s stuff floating around out there, but JT’s on our football team.”

Steichen also answered “no” when asked directly whether Taylor had sought a trade. He declined to discuss whether Nelson or Buckner had requested to be moved, saying he would keep those details private.

Taylor, a three-time Pro Bowl selection drafted in the second round in 2020, has been one of the league’s most productive rushers through seven games. He has carried 140 times for 587 yards and a league-leading eight touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt. He has also caught 17 passes for 178 yards.

The 27-year-old signed a two-year, $44 million contract extension in August that keeps him under contract through the 2028 season, with substantial guaranteed money. Reports indicate the Colts view him as a central piece of any franchise turnaround and would require significant compensation, potentially a second-round pick or more, to move him.

Wide receiver Josh Downs has reportedly requested a trade, adding to the roster uncertainty. Steichen acknowledged the broader upheaval but said the team is prepared to push forward.

“It is going to be tough to keep moving forward through the upheaval, but that’s what we signed up for,” he said. The next two weeks, he added, will show how extensive the in-season changes become.

Nelson and Buckner Trades Signal Rebuild

On Tuesday, the Colts sent Nelson, an eight-time Pro Bowler in the final year of his deal, to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection. Hours later, they traded Buckner, a three-time Pro Bowler also in the last year of his contract, back to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Both players were foundational figures for Indianapolis. Nelson had started nearly every game since arriving as the sixth overall pick in 2018, while Buckner recorded 47 sacks over seven seasons with the Colts after being acquired from San Francisco in 2020.

The trades came after Ballard’s dismissal following a Week 6 loss to the previously winless Tennessee Titans. Interim general manager Ed Dodds is now overseeing personnel decisions as the team sits at 2-5.

Multiple teams have expressed interest in Taylor, according to reports, though no formal offers have been publicly detailed. Ownership has been described as reluctant to part with the running back, who ranks among the NFL leaders in rushing touchdowns for a second consecutive season after scoring 18 last year.

Steichen said the Colts will continue preparing with Taylor in the lineup unless directed otherwise. The team faces the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

With two weeks remaining until the deadline, Indianapolis faces a choice between retaining its most productive skill player or maximizing draft resources for a longer-term rebuild. Taylor’s production and remaining contract years make him the most valuable potential trade asset on the roster.