The Indianapolis Colts got one final Sauce Gardner update before their Thursday Night Football game against the Houston Texans.

The Colts are fresh off a 24-22 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Now, they take on the formidable Texans for some Primetime Football.

However, according to one NFL insider, the Colts will be without Gardner for Thursday night’s game.

“Update: After missing practice this week with a calf injury, a source informed tells me Sauce Gardner will not play in this one. That leaves a relatively inexperienced secondary handling Nico Collins and Tank Dell,” reports Jane Slater of ESPN.

Update: After missing practice this week with a calf injury, a source informed tells me Sauce Gardner will not play in this one. That leaves a relatively inexperienced secondary handling Nico Collins and Tank Dell. #colts #texans #tnf https://t.co/8XajZ2tqRE— Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 19, 2026

Not only did Slater report that, but another prominent insider revealed the same information.

“A couple of updates regarding the secondaries for tonight. For the #colts Sauce Gardner (left calf … again) won’t play tonight I’m told. And for the #texans Reed Blankenship will be back in at safety next to Calen Bullock,” James Palmer reports.

Talk about weak sauce.

Sauce Gardner News Comes On The Heels of The Most Recent Injury Report

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Ollie Gordon II of the Miami Dolphins runs the ball against Sauce Gardner #1 of the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

It’s unfortunate news that the Colts will be without one of their veteran cornerbacks. However, looking at the most recent injury report from Wednesday, that was always going to be a possibility.

Wednesday’s injury report (from a walk-through) revealed that Will Mallory, Bernard Raimann, Jerry Tillery, Jalen Travis, and Charvarius Ward Sr. are out for Thursday night’s game.

Additionally, it listed Anthony Gould, Charlie Heck, Luke Rhodes, and Gardner as questionable.

Now, if this most recent report is to be believed, Gardner is officially out for Thursday.

Connect back to the lede.