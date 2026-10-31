Colts Have $10.51 Million Reason To Bench Daniel Jones

The Indianapolis Colts are going through a lot of changes. So what to make of Daniel Jones?

The quarterback is having a much worse second year in Indy than he had a season ago, and it has raised the question of whether the Colts will eventually have to bench Jones or move on from him entirely.

A benching in the present may not gain the Colts much. Starting Anthony Richardson in his contract year, or elevating QB3 Riley Leonard all the way up to QB1, probably doesn’t do a ton for Indianapolis as far as the future is concerned.

But there is one expensive part of the future that could benefit from the Colts making a change, and it has to do with Jones’ contract.

Colts’ $10.51 Million Reason to Bench Daniel Jones

The Colts’ biggest reason to bench Jones would be financial security.

He has a $10.51 million injury guarantee in his contract for 2027 — which means that when the new league year begins in March, if Jones isn’t healthy, he is given at least that much money by the Colts, even if they decide to cut him and not pay him the rest of his salary.

So any kind of ligament tear for Jones at this point would put the Colts on the hook for more than $10 million even if they don’t want to keep him for next season.

This is how NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported it on Saturday morning:

The Colts haven’t discussed benching QB Daniel Jones, who is still working back from a torn Achilles and has been playing with depleted weapons. But a $10.51 million 2027 injury guarantee could become a factor if and when Indy is out of playoff contention. More in The Sweep: https://t.co/8wwiWv7eC7 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 31, 2026

Colts’ QB Depth Chart

Jones has been the QB1 all season long for the Colts.

He has been backed up by Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The third quarterback has been Riley Leonard, in his second year after being a sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame (previously Duke).

Richardson is in the final year of his contract, so if the Colts played him and he performed well, it would create odd questions about keeping him for the future.

Leonard has more club control remaining, so he might be the guy to try if Jones gets benched. It probably wouldn’t lead to anything, but there’s a chance Indy could discover something positive about Leonard.

But really, if this truly is a lost season a few weeks from now for the Colts, benching Jones might simply make financial sense.