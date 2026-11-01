Colts’ Adonai Mitchell Trade Looks Even Worse With Jets News, Draft Pick Update

The Indianapolis Colts‘ season just keeps getting worse.

At the same time they were getting crushed in the first half by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday — to the tune of 28-0 — Adonai Mitchell was having a massive half for the New York Jets against the Las Vegas Raiders.

This is like a nightmare that won’t end for Indy.

Mitchell is just the icing on the cake of what is going to feel like one of the worst Colts campaigns in a long time.

Colts’ Adonai Mitchell Trade

Mitchell was traded in the 2025 deal that brought Sauce Gardner back to the Colts.

The thing about it is that Mitchell was seen as a throw-in at the time. The prize for the New York Jets was believed to be the Colts’ 2026 and 2027 first-round picks.

And to be fair, those picks are prizes, particularly this season.

With the Colts trending toward a 2-6 record with a Sunday loss to the Jags, and likely trading away veteran talent, that pick could go quite high up the board for the Jets.

But they also got Mitchell, a former high draft pick who didn’t quite pan out for the Colts. He seems to be coming into his own for the Jets, and that would be a big development.

Adonai Mitchell Stats

That aforementioned big first half for Mitchell?

He had five catches for 77 yards and a touchdown on Sunday afternoon before halftime.

Adonai Mitchell: 5 catches for 77 yards, 1 TD. Yes, the Jets missed him during his finger-injury absence. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 1, 2026

NFL insider Ian Rapoport even chimed in to dunk on the Colts for the move with this post on X (formerly Twitter):

AD Mitchell being a throw-in by the #Colts in the Sauce Gardner trade is still crazy. That trade somehow looks even better for the Jets. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2026

Meanwhile, the Colts are really struggling to put competent WRs on the field.

Alec Pierce remains on injured reserve, which hasn’t helped. Keenan Allen has missed time with injury, might eventually be suspended and could also be traded.

Josh Downs could get traded, too, and has even requested to be shipped out of town.

Beyond them, the Colts’ WR depth chart is pretty empty. There isn’t a ton to be excited about, unless you’re a fan of the explosive seventh-round rookie Deion Burks.

The Colts have gotten strong play out of Gardner individually, but their team around him hasn’t lived up to it. The Jets are going to keep reaping the rewards of that deal for a while.