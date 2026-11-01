Colts Announce Starting QB Plan After Anthony Richardson Replaced Daniel Jones

The Indianapolis Colts have just about every decision you could imagine in front of them still to be made.

That includes starting quarterback. On Sunday, they benched Daniel Jones in the fourth quarter for Anthony Richardson during their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Colts will play in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys, and it appears to be an open question as to which QB will get the nod when the Colts return to the field.

Colts Announce Starting QB Plan

Colts head coach Shane Steichen was quickly asked about the quarterback situation after the game.

He said that everything is up for evaluation, including the QB1 gig.

This is a firm change from how Steichen has spoken about this in prior weeks.

Previously, Steichen has gone to the postgame podium and immediately said that Jones remains the starter going forward.

The fact that he didn’t do that on Sunday suggests that there’s a real chance Richardson gets the job, at least for Week 9.

There’s a lot of season left, and second-year QB Riley Leonard could also factor into the decision going forward.

For now, the Colts don’t even really have a starting QB. Steichen didn’t affirm one, and so it’s a waiting game to learn what happens next.

Colts QB Stats

Jones had started every Colts game this season, including their seventh game of the season on Sunday.

He was poor against the Jags, going 19-for-28 for 144 yards. He threw one touchdown (to Josh Downs) and two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six. Jones was also sacked three times.

Jones ran four times for seven yards, with the last of those four carries being a kneel down to take the game to halftime.

Richardson came in during the fourth quarter. He completed two passes for eight yards and ran twice for four yards. His first carry was for five yards, and then he kneeled on the final play of the game just to end it and get the Colts out of dodge.

Jones was great in 2025, which is why even coming back from his season-ending injury it was never a question that he’d start this season for the Colts.

It was a bit surprising that Steichen didn’t turn to a different option at some point before Sunday, though. Jones had certainly put together some bench-able performances.

But now the decision has really arrived. Richardson is a free agent after the season, so what do the Colts gain by playing him? There may not be a winning situation here, but it does appear to be hanging in the balance.