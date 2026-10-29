Colts’ Anthony Richardson Trade Update Serves as Reminder

The Indianapolis Colts have been at the forefront of the NFL’s trade rumors in recent days.

They just haven’t included much of Anthony Richardson.

The already-moved Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner have been in headlines. So too are the potential next trade candidates like Josh Downs, Grover Stewart and Keenan Allen.

Then there’s Jonathan Taylor, of course, a whole different situation altogether.

But what about Richardson? He’s got a lot in common with the likes of Downs, Stewart and Allen.

It’s worth taking a step back and considering whether the Colts will also trade the former No. 4 overall pick before the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

Anthony Richardson Trade Update

Richardson was included in the latest article by The Athletic’s James Boyd in which he examines Colts trade candidates.

The reality is that Richardson is also on the last year of his contract. If the Colts can get a draft pick in return for him, he’d be logical to deal elsewhere.

“Richardson, 24, is 8-7 as an NFL starter, but he hasn’t started a game since 2024,” Boyd writes. “The 2023 No. 4 pick lost his starting job to Daniel Jones during last year’s training camp, and with coach Shane Steichen’s unwavering support of Jones, despite his poor play, it doesn’t sound like Richardson will start again anytime soon. Richardson also isn’t helping his case after recently being charged with marijuana possession. Assuming he’d leave in free agency, it would be wise for the Colts to trade Richardson now so they’re not left empty-handed.”

Richardson has spent this season as the QB2 behind Jones, but the Colts also have Riley Leonard capable of filling that role the rest of the way if Richardson gets traded.

Anthony Richardson Trade Question

The big question here, though, is not whether it’s logical for the Colts to trade Richardson. It’s if anyone else wants him.

Richardson’s expiring contract means that anyone who gets him is only guaranteed to have him for half a season. And if they don’t plan on starting him, what’s the cost to trade for a backup QB?

A team would mainly acquire Richardson to see him up close and see if they want to give him a contract extension before he even hits free agency.

Richardson has tantalizing physical talent, so maybe that’ll be enough to draw someone in. But the price to the Colts would be quite small, and maybe there isn’t a price that anyone even wants to pay for Richardson in the first place.