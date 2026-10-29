Colts’ Backup RB Seth McGowan is a Must-Add Fantasy Football Pickup

The Indianapolis Colts aren’t certain to trade Jonathan Taylor.

But the rumors will persist between now and the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline. And if that were to happen, it would be a huge shakeup not just across the league, but also on the Colts’ RB depth chart.

Taylor has been a workhorse in Indy for so long that it’s been tough for any other running backs to be relevant.

If Taylor gets traded, though, the Colts are going to have to distribute his workload elsewhere. It will have major implications in the fantasy football world, too, where an unheralded RB might quickly become a starter.

Who is the Colts’ Backup RB?

The Colts’ backup running back is Seth McGowan.

He’s a rookie who the Colts drafted in the seventh round out of Kentucky.

McGowan began the season as a kick returner but has worked his way into a chunk of touches each week, and he looks quite explosive while he’s out there.

Indy has used McGowan to keep Taylor’s workload in check, but if Taylor’s workload were to leave entirely, McGowan would likely pick up most of it.

Seth McGowan Fantasy Outlook

McGowan would be a fascinating player to add ahead of time in fantasy leagues.

If Taylor is traded, everyone will go to the waiver wire looking to see who the player is that might get the carries for the Colts. But if you’ve already snagged McGowan, you’re ahead of the game.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10 — after Week 9. So you’ll know by then whether Taylor is traded and McGowan gets a boost, or not.

McGowan won’t be as exciting a player to have as Taylor. He’s not as good, and the Colts’ roster is already being lessened by trades. But a starting running back with some explosiveness and pass-catching ability is certainly useful in fantasy football.

Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Outlook

While we’re here, let’s consider JT for a moment, too.

There aren’t major concerns for Taylor being a fantasy stud with whatever team he goes to — the only possible issue is a missed game here or there.

There’s the scenario where the Colts sit Taylor while he’s on the trade block so he doesn’t get hurt. That hasn’t been said to be happening, but it’s been speculated about.

There’s also the scenario where Taylor’s new team decides he needs a week to get fully up to speed in their system and sits him once before getting him back out there.

It wouldn’t be ideal for fantasy managers with Taylor to lose him for a week at some point, but there’s also really no way to get ready for that. If anything, Taylor managers are the ones who should add McGowan as a sort of unusual handcuff.