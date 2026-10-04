Colts Star Leaves Game vs Commanders With Injury

The Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders entered their London matchup with significant absences on both sides. Indianapolis was already without key offensive personnel, while Washington also had several important players unavailable.

The Colts entered the game at 1-2 after earning their first win of the season in Week 3. Washington also held a 1-2 record, but the Commanders faced a major challenge at quarterback after Jayden Daniels was ruled out with a dislocated left elbow.

The matchup continued to change as both teams dealt with injuries during the game. Indianapolis was trying to protect its lead while Washington searched for answers on offense.

Bernhard Raimann Leaves Colts Game With Leg Injury

Colts left tackle Bernhard Raimann limped off the field during the third quarter with what appeared to be a lower-right-leg injury. Trainers attended to Raimann as he left the field, and Luke Tenuta replaced him at left tackle.

The injury occurred with Indianapolis leading Washington 20-13 in the third quarter.

James Boyd of “The Athletic” posted on X that Raimann “just limped off the field” and appeared to have a lower right leg injury. Nicki Jhabvala also noted that Raimann was limping off with trainers during the game.

No further diagnosis was provided in the available reports. The Colts had not announced the severity of the injury at the time of the update.

Raimann’s departure creates another concern for an Indianapolis offense that entered the game without wide receiver Keenan Allen. Allen was ruled out before kickoff because of a groin injury.

Allen had 13 catches for 100 yards and one touchdown through three games. Indianapolis also remains without Alec Pierce, who is on injured reserve with a heel injury.

The Colts promoted Nick Westbrook-Ikhine from the practice squad to account for Allen’s absence. Ashton Dulin was also hoping to return after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury.

Commanders’ Offensive Injuries Hand Colts a Major Advantage

The Colts also received a significant break as Washington lost several key offensive players during the matchup.

The Commanders were already without quarterback Jayden Daniels because of his dislocated left elbow. Marcus Mariota started in his place but later suffered a right knee injury after his leg became caught underneath a Colts lineman during a sack.

Mariota initially went to the medical tent before entering the locker room for further tests. Washington eventually ruled him out of the game.

Rookie Athan Kaliakmanis then took over at quarterback. The 2026 seventh-round pick from Rutgers entered the game for his first extended NFL action.

Washington also had top wide receiver Terry McLaurin inactive because of a hamstring injury. McLaurin had appeared on the injury report on Friday after developing the issue during practice.

With Kaliakmanis taking over, the Commanders also had to identify an emergency quarterback. Tight end Colson Yankoff became the emergency option after previously playing quarterback in high school.

The Commanders faced the Colts without Daniels and McLaurin before Mariota’s injury added another major setback. Indianapolis, meanwhile, was dealing with Raimann’s injury while trying to protect its 20-13 third-quarter lead.

The available reports did not provide a diagnosis or recovery timeline for Raimann. His status will need further evaluation following the game.