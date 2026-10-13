Colts Bring Back Ex-Starter For Another Stint in Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts have signed an old friend to a new contract.

Germaine Pratt is coming back to Indy.

The news emerged Tuesday afternoon that the veteran linebacker has signed with the Colts. He’ll start off on the practice squad, although it seems he could eventually work his way into game action.

Germaine Pratt With Colts

Pratt played for the Colts for the first time in the 2025 season.

The Las Vegas Raiders released Pratt on Oct. 6, 2025, and the Colts signed him two days later.

He started in all 12 games he played for Indianapolis, and he put up big numbers. Pratt had 101 tackles, including 5.0 for a loss. He added eight passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception.

Pratt, who didn’t turn 30 until May, was done with his contract at the end of the 2025 season, and the Colts decided to let him remain in free agency.

The Colts even drafted a talented linebacker, C.J. Allen, but Allen has hardly played so far this season, so it’s not clear what they’re aiming to do at linebacker.

Given how much Pratt played a year ago, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him quickly elevated to the active roster once the Colts can confirm that he’s in game shape.

But Pratt also hasn’t played yet this season or been practicing with a team, so it could take him a little while to be ready to roll.

Germaine Pratt NFL Career

Pratt was originally from the state of North Carolina, where he went to High Point Central High School and then North Carolina State University.

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted him in the third round out of NC State in the 2019 NFL Draft at the No. 72 overall pick.

Pratt spent his first six NFL seasons with the Bengals, totaling 616 tackles in 96 games.

That included a massive 143-tackle season in 2024. Pratt also had two forced fumbles that season with two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

That earned Pratt a 2025 opportunity with the Raiders, but he lasted just four games there — making 25 tackles, before they cut him.

What’s clear at this point in his career is that Pratt can put up high-end numbers

It’s not as clear if the defenses he plays on get better by having him out there, but Pratt certainly knows how to find the ball.

The Colts could sure use a guy with that kind of veteran moxie right about now, so that’s where Pratt comes in.