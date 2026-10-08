Colts 25-Game Starter Gets Good News Before Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts enter Week 5 on a two-game winning streak, finally making strides.

Indy is averaging 25.5 points per game this season, the 13th-highest in the league, despite some offensive woes.

Facing off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, a Colts starter did not practice on Wednesday. But recent news hints that the starter is likely to play.

Colts O-Lineman Back At Practice

Indianapolis Colts center Tanor Bortolini was spotted wearing a brace at practice on Wednesday and has started every game for the AFC South this season.

Nathan Brown of IndyStar revealed that the center returned to practice with a brace on his right ankle.

“Colts starting center Tanor Bortolini (ankle) back at practice after missing yesterday, sporting a noticeable brace on his right ankle.”

This is a major positive for Indy’s offense, with Bortolini possibly playing in Week 5 against Pittsburgh if his healing process goes right.

The center had a breakout season in 2025, graded the third player at his respective position by Pro Football Focus. The publication gave him an 81.2 overall grade, with an 88.2 run-blocking grade in his first season as a full-time starter.

Bortolini has played 32 games in his career, starting 25, and is looking like a mainstay for the Colts’ offensive line heading forward.

“He’s much more confident in all phases of the game and that’s natural,” Colts offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. said. “(It’s) his second year being a full-time starter. He’s seen a lot now. Bunch of different defenses, bunch of very good players…”

If Tanor Bortolini does play against the Steelers, it would be a huge help for Daniel Jones, who has been struggling at the beginning of the season.

Former Colt Set to Miss Week 5 Clash

The Indianapolis Colts traded wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in the offseason to create cap space to bring back Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Pittman Jr. will miss the clash against his former team due to a foot injury.

“Steelers HC Mike McCarthy said WR Michael Pittman re-injured his foot and now is expected to miss multiple weeks.”

In his time in Indianapolis, the WR hauled in 492 catches for 5,343 yards and 25 touchdowns, while gaining 100 yards in the run game.

Now out, Pittman will still get to say hello to former teammates like Tanor Bortolini, but won’t play against them.