Colts’ Chances of Trading Jonathan Taylor Revealed

The Indianapolis Colts have not helped their own cause this season.

They’ve had chances to win a few of the games they’ve lost, but the final scoreboard is all that matters, and the Colts have a 2-5 record through Week 7.

They’ll play two more games before the NFL’s Nov. 10 trade deadline, and those games could be some of the final decision-making factors in how Indy approaches its future.

Those games could also decide what the Colts do with Jonathan Taylor.

Unlike other trade candidates, Taylor isn’t on an expiring deal. He’s under contract through 2028.

But there’s been some suggestion that the Colts could deal the superstar running back to recoup some of the draft capital they lost in the Sauce Gardner trade last year.

The latest updates suggest it at least as a possbility, but maybe not the most likely.

Colts Trading Jonathan Taylor Chances

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport spoke on Monday on “The Aftermath” to discuss how Taylor could factor into the trade deadline.

The gist is that Taylor could be available but isn’t the most likely Colts player to get traded.

“Jonathan Taylor has gotten plenty of the headlines,” Rapoport said. “If anyone could trade for a franchise running back in their prime, I think that would make some sense. No doubt they are going to get interest there. But the Colts view him as a big part of their franchise turnaround. Yes, anyone can be had via trade, but this one is gonna be pricy if it happens.”

Early reports have indicated the Colts probably can’t get a first-round pick for Taylor. Would a second be enough to go for it? It might depend how Indianapolis does the next couple weeks.

Other Trade Candidates

Rapoport went on to suggest a few other Colts who are more likely to be traded.

“I would say DeForest Buckner and Quenton Nelson are probably more likely pieces to be traded,” Rapoport said. “I know the San Francisco 49ers have some interest in Buckner, and Quenton Nelson has a lot of interest around the league. Everyone could use a guard.”

Nelson is maybe the most fascinating of the expiring contracts because he and the Colts had dialogue about a contract extension but could never reach one. He’s the kind of talent that a team doesn’t love to get rid of, but this season is forcing Indy to ask some tough questions.

If the Colts fall even further out of the race, Buckner and Nelson could very well be on their way out of town.