Colts’ Daniel Jones to Vikings Trade Chances Updated by NFL Insider

The Indianapolis Colts‘ roster is filled with players involved in trade rumors.

There are the super logical guys in the last year of their contracts on a rebuilding team: Josh Downs, Grover Stewart, Keenan Allen and even kicker Spencer Shrader.

There’s the high-profile Jonathan Taylor, who is the top trade chip across the entire NFL at the moment.

But then, flying under the radar but continuing to be mentioned, there’s Daniel Jones.

Jones is in the first year of a two-year, $88 million contract he signed in the offseason despite coming off a torn Achilles, and it’s looking like the Colts whiffed on that decision.

The Colts could continue to start Danny Dimes, but it certainly seems like the upside isn’t there, and that’s why the idea of him being traded has come up — there’s doubt that Indianapolis would want to go into next season with Jones as their starter anyway, and he’d be much too expensive to be a backup.

So if the Colts were to trade Jones, the question then becomes who would want him? And the answer appears to be, potentially, the Minnesota Vikings.

Daniel Jones Trade to Vikings?

Jones actually spent half a season as the Vikings’ QB3 at the end of 2024 after the New York Giants released him. That’s credited by some as what helped him get off and running with the Colts in 2025.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell would know what he was getting if he traded for Jones.

The Vikings just benched Kyler Murray, conceptually due to injury, for Week 9 and are going with Carson Wentz instead. They’re a team that could take a chance at quarterback, for sure.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided this update on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday:

“Nothing would surprise me in this world. If you’re the Colts, and I don’t know what’s gonna happen this week, maybe he goes out and plays great and causes everyone to re-evaluate things. Shane Steichen was sitting in a press conference defending Daniel Jones as a starter, and sometimes that can be the beginning of when it goes the other way. Minnesota has Carson Wentz starting this week. I’ve seen all the scuttlebutt. For a team to trade a quarterback midseason, it almost never happens. We did just see it with the Baltimore Ravens trading for Jacoby Brissett who had gotten benched. Nothing would surprise me in this world ever. It makes a lot of sense. I just don’t know if anything is going to actually happen.”

What Would Happen If Colts Traded Daniel Jones

From a Colts perspective, it’s interesting to think about what the rest of the season would look like if they traded Jones.

They’d probably turn to Anthony Richardson to start initially, but Riley Leonard might get starts before all is said and done, too.

Indy would want to see if either of those guys seemed like a player who could battle for the QB1 role next year in training camp. And if they didn’t find that, they’d have to start being aggressive early in the offseason to see what kind of potential QB upgrades could be out there — which will be tough without a 2027 first-round pick (which the Jets have from the Sauce Gardner trade).

It would certainly add to the drama in Indianapolis if Jones was traded, but Rapoport doesn’t seem convinced it’ll happen.