Colts’ DeForest Buckner 49ers Reunion Trends After Quenton Nelson Trade

The Indianapolis Colts have signaled to the rest of the NFL that they’re ready to make trades. On Tuesday, they dealt star offensive guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks.

The rest of the NFL is now waiting to see if DeForest Buckner is next — and the San Francisco 49ers‘ fanbase is particularly tuned in to see whether their former star might return to the Bay Area.

The early reports and speculation certainly seem to point that way.

Colts’ DeForest Buckner to 49ers Rumors

NFL insider Jordan Schultz was very quick to share on Tuesday after the Nelson trade that Buckner is close to being moved, too.

Sources: The #Colts are also actively shopping DT DeForest Buckner. I expect him to be moved soon if the right offer comes in. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 27, 2026

And while Schultz didn’t put Buckner’s name into the same social media post as the 49ers, he did mention San Francisco in an immediate follow-up that seems to connect the pair.

League wide expectation is the #49ers will respond next after the #Seahawks acquisition of Quenton Nelson. The NFC West is about to heat up in a big way. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 27, 2026

The Colts received picks in the third and fifth rounds for Nelson. The cost for Buckner may have a similar level, but it hasn’t yet been reported exactly what Indianapolis might get back for Buckner. There’s a chance the league won’t have to wait very long to find out.

DeForest Buckner With 49ers, Colts

DeForest Buckner was originally the No. 7 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the 49ers out of Oregon.

He spent the first four years of his career with San Francisco, playing in 63 games and recording 28.5 sacks.

Buckner then joined the Colts ahead of the 2020 season and has been in Indianapolis since then — making this his seventh season in Indy.

Buckner has played in 95 games for the Colts. He has 28.5 sacks out of his 263 tackles, with a total of 38 tackles for loss.

At 6-foot-7, Buckner also has 20 passes defensed in his Colts career. He has forced six fumbles and recovered four, including one for a touchdown. He also has notched one safety for the Colts in his career.

Now 32 years old, Buckner is in the last year of his contract, which certainly makes him moveable — and given that the Colts traded Nelson in a similar circumstance, it’s logical to think that Buckner will follow.

The main curiosity will simply be how long the NFL has to wait before seeing if it’s indeed the 49ers that get to reunite with Buckner, or if another team will swoop in late to swipe him instead.