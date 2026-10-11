Colts Get Encouraging Injury News Ahead of Steelers Showdown

The Indianapolis Colts enter Week 5 at 2-2, with a passing game that has room to grow. Daniel Jones has thrown for 754 yards and three touchdowns through four games, but he has also been intercepted four times.

Indianapolis still scored 30 points in its win over Washington last week. Getting more of its receiving options back would give Jones another way to keep the offense moving against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

One veteran’s status was still uncertain heading into Sunday, leaving the Colts with a potentially important pregame development to watch.

Colts Get Encouraging Update

Keenan Allen is ‘expected to play’ against Pittsburgh, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported. Allen had been listed as questionable with a groin injury after missing the Colts’ win over Washington.

Allen caught six passes for 63 yards and a touchdown against Houston in Week 3, and has 13 catches for 100 yards and a score across three appearances this season.

Allen’s expected availability is a welcome development for an offense that has been without Alec Pierce.

Allen Gives Jones Another Option

The Colts put up 30 points without Allen last week, so his absence did not stop the offense from producing. His return gives Indianapolis more depth and gives Pittsburgh another player to account for.

Allen’s role may depend on how his groin responds during the game. The Colts will want to manage his workload, but even a measured return could help Jones spread the ball around and keep the offense from leaning too heavily on the same targets.

The timing is useful. Indianapolis has a chance to extend its winning streak, and getting a veteran receiver back would give the passing game another piece to work with.

Final Word for the Colts

The Colts have found ways to win over the last 2 games. Now they get Allen back for a road game that will ask more of their offense.

Jones has another option. That helps.