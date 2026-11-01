Colts Firing Shane Steichen Looms After 42-7 Loss

The Indianapolis Colts are in the midst of a fire sale. They chose a few weeks ago to fire GM Chris Ballard. They decided to move this season toward a rebuild. They’ve already traded Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner.

That still doesn’t add up to the 42-7 blowout the Colts took at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Week 8. It’s a loss in which Daniel Jones was benched for Anthony Richardson, in which Jonathan Taylor got less work than he’s gotten all year — and in which Shane Steichen’s job status became a very loud question.

When the Colts chose to fire Ballard, it seemed to give Steichen the second half of the season to show what kind of level he is as a coach.

But this embarrassing defeat might change that. What do the Colts gain by going forward with Ballard now?

Is Shane Steichen Being Fired?

Steichen wasn’t fired in the minutes following Sunday’s game, which makes sense.

The news could be coming, though.

Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon could choose to stand firm and stick with Steichen through the end of the season — where unless he turns something around, he’d probably be a goner.

Or the Colts can just pull the plug now.

Get me to the offseason with a new GM new coaching staff and as many picks you can build by trading vets — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) November 1, 2026

They’ve quit on him he’s done in Indy man time to ship that in You can’t have this lack of effort happen Can’t come back from it — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) November 1, 2026

The biggest case to be made is that one right above by NFL reporter Destin Adams. A 42-7 loss makes it look, rightfully or wrongfully, like a team doesn’t want to be out there.

The Colts have traded away some talent, but not all of it. They still got absolutely run off the field by the Jaguars.

What’s The Point Of Waiting?

The big remaining question seems to be how long the Colts will wait.

And if the Colts really plan to fire Steichen at the end of the year, why not do it now? It allows a look at some other coaches in promoted roles, and it moves on from a narrative that will otherwise be looming all season long.

Steichen hasn’t led the Colts to the playoffs in his tenure. This may have been his last season if it had just been mediocre.

But at the moment, it has been miserable. Steichen’s time in Indy must be nearing its end. It’s just waiting to see how soon that hourglass will be fully empty.