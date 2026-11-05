Colts Have 1 Overlooked Trade Chip Hardly Anyone Is Talking About

The Indianapolis Colts are selling right now and have already dealt Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner. It would be shocking if they stop there as there have already been plenty of rumors about the Colts potentially trading running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Josh Downs. Both of them are rightfully drawing the headlines but one player who is not being talked about as much is Keenan Allen.

The 34-year-old has 36 receptions for 325 yards and one touchdown on the season. He had a DUI in September which was not a great look but to his credit he has shown up and played well for Indianapolis this season. There are plenty of teams across the NFL who could use a veteran wide receiver so the Colts should be in a pretty advantageous position.

A team like the San Francisco 49ers would make a lot of sense since they have dealt with injuries to basically their entire wide receiver room and could use some insurance at the position especially if Mike Evans went down with a major injury at some point. Deebo Samuel has also been banged up.

The Los Angeles Rams lost DaVante Adams who will likely be out for a good chunk of the rest of the regular season so Allen would be a nice veteran fill-in who could give quarterback Matthew Stafford another weapon and could take a little pressure off Puka Nacua.

To stay on the NFC West theme, the Seattle Seahawks are another team that could use a receiver. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is incredible but he cannot carry the load for that offense all on his own. Allen would at least give that offense another guy to turn to.

The Kansas City Chiefs could also factor into the mix since they have been linked to other receivers who might be traded like Brian Thomas Jr. so if they are unable to land someone like him then Allen could be a backup option.

Colts should be patient with Keenan Allen

The Colts are in a good position with Allen. They don’t have to rush ahead of the November 10 trade deadline even though they may be taking a risk that he gets hurt in the team’s game the Sunday before the deadline but if they wait and other receivers start to go off the board then desperate teams may turn to the Colts and start asking about Allen.

They probably won’t be able to get more than a fifth round draft pick for him, and that’s in a best-case scenario, but for a rebuilding team like the Colts they need all the draft picks they can get so while he isn’t as big of a chip as Taylor or Downs the Colts should be shopping him.