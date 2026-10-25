Colts’ Jonathan Taylor 4 Trade Landing Spots Revealed by ESPN

The Indianapolis Colts don’t have as much incentive to trade Jonathan Taylor compared to some of their other trade candidates.

Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart and Josh Downs are all on expiring contracts. They’ll be free agents at the end of the season. That makes them logical players to deal if the Colts’ season goes awry.

Taylor, though, just signed a two-year contract extension in the offseason. Indianapolis could keep him around for the future.

But if the Colts don’t, a list of interested teams is emerging.

Jonathan Taylor Trade Landing Spots

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport in a story on Sunday morning, four teams are looking into Taylor:

“The Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Vikings are among the teams that have pondered, or are expected to consider, the possibility of a trade for the star running back, according to sources,” writes the insider duo.

They go on to share that the Packers have been after Taylor for years, including a 2023 trade that could’ve involved Christian Watson. Taylor starred in college at Wisconsin.

“The Packers explored the possibility of a Taylor trade in August 2023, when the Colts wanted wide receiver Christian Watson and more in return,” Schefter and Rapoport write. “The trade never materialized, but it’s not out of the question that talks could resurface again in an attempt to bring Taylor back to Wisconsin, where he was a college standout. Despite signing a contract extension just before the season, teams view Taylor as a top trade target. A running back in his prime, the 27-year-old Taylor is due the rest of his nearly $7 million base salary this year, followed by $16 million next season and nearly $18 million in 2028.”

The Broncos, Vikings and Seahawks could all use improvements to their running games from what they’ve seen so far this season, and they’re all playoff contenders, too.

Jonathan Taylor Trade Cost

It won’t be cheap to acquire Taylor.

“While Taylor is the splashiest name being discussed in trades, sources informed of the Colts’ thinking made one strong point: (Owner Carlie) Irsay-Gordon views Taylor as a key part of the organization and a likely mainstay in their rebuild,” the insider duo writes. “There is always a price, and this one would likely cost premium draft pick compensation.”

The Colts are short on top draft picks because of the Sauce Gardner trade. Dealing Taylor away would be their best chance at reinforcing some of their own draft capital for 2027 and beyond.