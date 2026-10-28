Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Decision Would Hint at Trade

The Indianapolis Colts haven’t given any indication yet that they’re going to trade Jonathan Taylor.

Even as Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner have gotten shipped out to the NFC West, and even with Josh Downs having requested a trade, Taylor is different.

The superstar running back isn’t on an expiring deal. He has two years left on his contract, through the 2028 campaign. There’s no rush for the Colts to move him.

So for the Colts really to move Taylor, they’d need to feel there was a great return coming back their way. Without that, Taylor likely stays put.

But for those looking for hints on Taylor going forward, it’s worth keeping an eye on the Colts’ inactive report in Weeks 8 and 9.

The NFL trade deadline comes after Week 9, on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The Colts could hint at what’s coming before then.

Colts’ Looming Jonathan Taylor Decision Before Trade

The Colts could do something to protect even just the potential of a Taylor trade — they could make him inactive in the meantime.

That’s what Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio suggested in a new article on Wednesday.

“Here’s the question that will become more pressing as the week unfolds,” Florio writes. “If the Colts have decided to take the best offer they get for Taylor — and if they’ve yet to get an offer they like — the process could linger beyond the coming weekend. That will force the Colts to decide whether to play Taylor or whether to hold him out of action.”

Florio goes on to point out how the Philadelphia Eagles and Saquon Barkley are in a tough spot as he battles injuries to his hamstring and back.

“On Monday night, the opportunity for the Eagles to trade running back Saquon Barkley became complicated by the aggravation of his hamstring injury, followed by a back injury,” Florio writes. “For all anyone knows, seeing Barkley get injured may have prompted the Colts to move Nelson and Buckner before they suffered an injury, too.”

Colts Schedule

The Colts take on the Jaguars in Week 8 and the Cowboys in Week 9.

Their chances of improving on a 2-5 record would take a big hit if Taylor sat, but that would show what’s coming.