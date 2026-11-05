Jonathan Taylor Trade Pitch Gives Seahawks Exactly What They Need

It’s no secret that the Indianapolis Colts are holding a fire sale with days remaining before the NFL Trade Deadline. The league and fans are buzzing with the latest NFL trade rumors regarding Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor had a rest day on Wednesday and was a limited participant as a result.

Because of this, Heavy Sports has a trade pitch that would benefit both teams and end the speculation for good.

For the Seahawks, they simply aren’t the same offense without Kenneth Walker III. Letting him leave was an obvious mistake for the defending Super Bowl champions. JSN is having another monster season, but the Seahawks can’t run the football, which is putting Sam Darnold in obvious passing situations on third and long.

Unfortunately, this has led to an overabundance of turnovers.

Indy, meanwhile, is poised to become a major seller ahead of the deadline. Anthony Richardson, Keenan Allen, and Josh Downs are strong trade candidates in Indy. If the Colts really want to reset the deck, they could probably get a second-round pick (and maybe then some) for Taylor.

Adding a running back of Taylor’s caliber just might be what the Seahawks need to turn things around with their 4-4 record. To make a trade like this happen should cost a 2027 second-round pick.

The Latest Jonathan Taylor & Seattle Seahawks Trade Rumors

Of course, all of this trade proposing is just a pitch unless something happens. However, the NFL trade rumor mill is churning, with Taylor front and center.

Jason La Canfora reports that the Minnesota Vikings could be a fit for the prized running back.

“The Vikings are more likely than not to make a move for a running back,” La Canfora wrote. “Quarterback Kyler Murray is what he is—a fact that is starting to sink in throughout the organization. Kevin O’Connell is not working any miracles here, and the only chance to run a sustainable and viable offense is to get more balance and create some explosive plays on the ground.”

Meanwhile, other NFL insiders speculate that Taylor could be acquired for a second-round pick plus or the equivalent of a first-round pick.

“I do get the sense, though, that enough teams are interested in Taylor that it’s too soon for the Colts to think about lowering their demands,” wrote ESPN. “Executives I’ve spoken to believe Taylor is worth a second-round pick plus an additional pick. Indianapolis could be holding out for the equivalent of a first-round pick.”

With the Seahawks needing help in the run game and the Colts in fire-sale mode, this seems like a match made in football heaven. The fans just need the management groups to come together and execute a deal.

Tick, tock.