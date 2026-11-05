Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Plans Revealed for Week 9 Amid Trade Rumors

The Indianapolis Colts might feel just a bit like they’re walking a tight rope.

Jonathan Taylor is heavily involved in trade rumors, but the Colts also want to play Taylor. That’s their plan for Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 10 — just two days after the Colts play the Cowboys — so there’s certainly risk in playing anyone they’re considering trading.

Maybe the reverse thinking is that by playing these guys, the Colts remain whatever bit of leverage they might still have.

Regardless, it’s a big question heading into Week 9 — will the Colts do anything different with Jonathan Taylor this week than last?

It doesn’t appear that way.

Is Jonathan Taylor Playing This Week?

Yes, Taylor is slated to play in Week 9 as he usually does.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder wrote this on Wednesday:

“Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor will continue to play his usual role despite being at the center of trade talks with multiple teams, coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday.”

Taylor played 38 snaps and had eight carries in the 42-7 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, which isn’t a great indication of what he might’ve done in a game that was less of a blowout.

“There’s a lot of stuff out there right now,” Steichen said, via ESPN. “He’s on our football team and he’s excited for this opportunity to go play. He wants to go win this game.”

Holder also clarified that Josh Downs is expecting to be on the field, too, when the Colts take on the Cowboys.

“During this time of year, people are going to call,” Steichen said. “That’s just part of the business. But, again, you’ve got to be a professional and show up to work.”

Why Colts Are Playing Jonathan Taylor

Holder provided some further insight on X (formerly Twitter) when fans wondered why the Colts would make this decision.

This was the main point Holder had to make:

I’m not sure what’s the best way to play this, but if you’re trying to send the message that you’re willing to keep him (which the Colts seem to be), then you can’t sit him. You have to roll the dice and play him and maintain whatever leverage you possess. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 4, 2026

In Taylor’s specific case, with his contract running through 2028, an injury would just make the Colts’ minds up for them.

An injury would be more costly for any trade chip on an expiring deal, like the aforementioned Downs.

There’s no clear playbook here, though, and this is the path the Colts have chosen.