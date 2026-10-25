Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Specifically Linked To Vikings Trade Just Before Week 7

The Indianapolis Colts are taking on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7. The Vikings have yet to lose, and it’ll be a massive test for Indy.

It’ll also be a chance for the Vikings to get an up-close look at superstar running back Jonathan Taylor, who might just end up on the trade block for the Colts.

The Taylor trade rumors have only really begun in earnest in the week since general manager Chris Ballard was fired.

JT’s trade rumors are different than those for the players with expiring contracts. The Colts have Taylor under contract for two more seasons after this one. They don’t have to deal him.

But if they choose to trade away some veterans, potentially the best chance to recoup some of the draft capital lost when they traded for Sauce Gardner last season would be to trade away Taylor now.

And the Vikings specifically loom as a potential landing spot.

Jonathan Taylor to Vikings?

The Vikings were one of four teams listed on Sunday morning in an ESPN report by Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport.

“The Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Vikings are among the teams that have pondered, or are expected to consider, the possibility of a trade for the star running back, according to sources,” wrote the insider duo.

The timing on the Vikings link takes on the most immediate relevance because of the way the NFL schedule worked out that Minnesota is playing Indianapolis on Sunday.

The Vikings have dealt with backfield injuries this season but generally rely on Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason taking handoffs from Kyler Murray.

If the Vikings want Taylor, they might have to wait it out a bit. The Colts won’t be quick to move him.

“While Taylor is the splashiest name being discussed in trades, sources informed of the Colts’ thinking made one strong point: (Owner Carlie) Irsay-Gordon views Taylor as a key part of the organization and a likely mainstay in their rebuild,” the insider duo writes. “There is always a price, and this one would likely cost premium draft pick compensation.”

Colts Waiting

The Colts aren’t likely to make a trade immediately. The Vikings game is the first of three they have before the deadline on Nov. 10, and Indianapolis wants a full view of where it stands before making any deals.

“Sources informed of the Colts’ thinking believe this is their plan: try to win the next three games at Minnesota, at Jacksonville and against Dallas before the Nov. 10 trade deadline to give their coaches and players a chance to earn their way into the playoff mix,” Schefter and Rapoport write. “If it does not go well, new chief of personnel Ed Dodds, a longtime lieutenant of Ballard, will work in concert with Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon and other members of the Indianapolis brass to deal resources and build for the future.”

That being said, it does appear there’s a greater than zero chance that Sunday’s game isn’t the last one Taylor plays in Minnesota this season.