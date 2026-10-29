Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Break Silence On Trade Rumors Circulating

The Indianapolis Colts traded All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and All-Pro defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, signaling a rebuild.

With two of the team’s best players gone, many believe running back Jonathan Taylor is the next player who could be the next player traded.

The running back spoke to the media on Thursday and addressed the trade talks circulating, with the trade deadline less than two weeks away.

Jonathan Taylor Talks Trade Rumors

The Indianapolis Colts drafted Jonathan Taylor with the 41st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and he has been one of the better players at his respective position.

The running back logged 8,185 yards and 77 yards in the ground game, while producing 1,647 yards and seven touchdowns in the pass game.

A three-time Pro Bowl and a one-time All-Pro, Taylor would be an immense help for any team eyeing a Super Bowl.

JT spoke to the media and was asked about his name circulating on social media about possibly being traded. Here’s what the running back said:

“I haven’t heard anything about [teams being interested in trading for me] and I can’t control that… I’m always proud to wear the horseshoe, proud to be here. And similar to Quenton [Nelson] and [DeForest Buckner], they were proud to wear the horseshoe. They were proud to be here. But obviously, circumstances may cause otherwise.”

“Hopefully that day may not come, but I can’t control that. Only thing I can control is rallying these guys in the locker room, helping us put together a great plan and executing a great plan for Jacksonville… It may be tough to stay focused, but that’s where you got to be a true pro.”

The running back also mentioned that he did not request a trade away from the Colts.

With the trade deadline less than two weeks away, the Indianapolis Colts could pull off a trade if the right offer comes in.

Colts Ownership Want JT

While the trade rumors are heating up, the Indianapolis Colts’ ownership doesn’t want to trade the star player, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“My understanding is that the owner doesn’t wanna trade Jonathan Taylor,” Schefter said. “Again, we have two weeks until the deadline. I’m sure they don’t want to trade Jonathan Taylor, and if I had to guess today, I would say I don’t think they will trade Jonathan Taylor.”

Indy and Taylor agreed to a two-year, $44 million contract in the offseason, making him among the highest-paid RBs in the league.

If Jonathan Taylor’s comments and the report from Schefter, it appears the running back will remain a Colt post-trade deadline.