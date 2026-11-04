Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Trade To Giants Connection Gets Key News

The Indianapolis Colts are still figuring out what to do with Jonathan Taylor. The New York Giants might start calling more often.

The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 10, but it’s not clear the Giants can waste much more time.

Taylor may be traded by the Colts, or he may be kept with two years remaining on his current contract (taking him through 2028).

But all along, the Giants have been floated as one of Taylor’s potential landing spots — and the latest developments make it seem like New York could really use Taylor.

Giants News Points To Jonathan Taylor

The Giants are quite injured at the running back position.

Sure, Taylor wouldn’t just be a short fix. He’d be a long-term investment. But he sure would help things in the immediate, too.

Cam Skattebo didn’t take part in Giants practice on Wednesday:

RB Cam Skattebo (hamstring) again working on the side with a trainer and not practicing. Also, no OLB Abdul Carter (illness/calf?). — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 4, 2026

Tyrone Tracy just went on IR, too, leaving the Giants quite limited at running back:

Giants at the moment have 2 healthy RBs on the active roster — Devin Singletary and Greg Derosiers, who was signed off Chargers practice squad last week. Clearly shorthanded at the position with Tyron Tracy on IR and Skattebo also dealing with a hamstring problem and in doubt for Sunday vs. Eagles. They do have Phil Mafah and Eric Gray on the p-squad. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 4, 2026

The Giants have been surprisingly competitive, and J.J. McCarthy is playing well. A Taylor trade might just push them toward the top of the NFC East Division by giving them a superstar to lean on even when other things aren’t working offensively.

Jonathan Taylor Trade Cost

The big sticking point all along is going to be the price the Colts can get in return for Taylor.

Based on all the reports, it seems like no one has offered a first-round pick — and it seems like if a team did, the Colts would go for it.

The Giants would have to be quite bold to offer a first-rounder, but they also could add some desperation to the mix due to these injuries. That could lead to a super-charged offer.

New York, if Taylor is really the target, also can’t afford to wait around forever. Other teams want Taylor, too.

The Colts likely have no huge preference, although they surely wouldn’t mind dealing Taylor to the NFC.

In the days ahead, it certainly makes sense to keep an eye on Taylor. They already had a need before, and injuries have made it even more obvious.