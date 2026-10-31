Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Trade News Changes Everything

The Indianapolis Colts appear to be heading down a franchise-changing path.

After uncertainty about the availability of superstar RB Jonathan Taylor in a trade as the NFL deadline approaches (Nov. 10), it appears there is more conviction in what the Colts want to do from here.

Indy fans waking up on Saturday morning will see breaking news about Taylor’s trade status, and they probably won’t like it.

The Colts appear to be taking a full leap in to negotiations that could alter the future of the franchise for years to come.

Jonathan Taylor Trade Update

The Colts, as of Saturday morning, are reportedly open for business when it comes to Taylor.

This is what Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport wrote for ESPN in a story that published at 7:15 a.m. ET on Saturday:

“The Indianapolis Colts now are open to trading star running back Jonathan Taylor, sources told ESPN and NFL Network. Multiple teams have reached out to Indianapolis, and those talks are said to be active and ongoing, according to sources.”

The Colts are at a bit of a dilemma. They seem to want to keep Taylor. He also could bring back a better draft pick haul than they’ll get for any of the expiring contracts they trade before the deadline.

“Colts owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon and Taylor met this week and had what sources described as an in-depth conversation to discuss their futures,” Schefter and Rapoport write. “Irsay-Gordon is said to have an affinity for the three-time Pro Bowler, and the Colts would prefer for Taylor to be a part of their rebuild. But the Colts also recognize the potential haul Taylor could bring in a trade.”

Nothing is done yet, but a trade seems more likely as of Saturday morning than it did before.

Jonathan Taylor Landing Spots

The ESPN duo of Schefter and Rapoport list five possible destinations:

“The list of teams that have expressed at least some level of interest in trading for Taylor so far is thought to include the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks, sources said.”

The ESPN article also notes that the Colts want a similar trade package to what the Panthers got for Christian McCaffrey in 2022 from the 49ers — a second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-round pick.

It’s been speculated that the Colts won’t do the deal without a first-round pick coming back, so it’ll be interesting to see how the potential cost develops in the days ahead.

“Taylor, 27, is under contract in 2027 for $15 million and in 2028 for $9.46 million, making him even more attractive to any acquiring team,” Schefter and Rapoport write. “Indianapolis already paid him a signing bonus of $15 million before the season.”

The ESPN article does report Taylor is “expected to play” on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars even amid the trade talks.