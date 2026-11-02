Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Trade Update Includes Accelerated Timeline

The Indianapolis Colts have until Tuesday, Nov. 10 if they want to deal Jonathan Taylor away — that’s the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

A move could develop more quickly if someone comes to the Colts with a great offer, though.

Nothing about Sunday would’ve changed Indy’s plans. The Colts are now 2-5 after an embarrassing 42-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. This season is certainly a lost cause, and taking a long-term approach seems to be the way to go.

Taylor is under contract through 2028, but if everyone else is going to go, Taylor sticking around may not make anyone happy.

With that in mind, reports on Sunday out of one specific city — Denver — are suggesting a Taylor move could be quite imminent.

Jonathan Taylor Trade Update

One particular Taylor report out of Denver says a deal is going to happen by the end of Sunday night:

WHAT WAS THAT? “I think Jonathan Taylor is a Bronco by the end of the night.” – @HenryChisholm 🤔 https://t.co/XSBCX16E8b — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) November 2, 2026

Broncos beat writer Zac Stevens added this, telling Denver fans they might not want to go to sleep:

The Broncos want Jonathan Taylor, per @ZacStevens 🗣️ “I believe the Broncos are going to do everything in their power to trade for Jonathan Taylor. This could happen at any moment. You might not want to go to sleep Broncos Country.” “The Broncos are going to try to pull this trade off, from my understanding. They want Jonathan Taylor now.” — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) November 2, 2026

There’s no similar reporting from Colts beat writers, but that doesn’t mean the Denver reports are incorrect. It just means that fans will still have to wait and see what actually happens.

Case for Trading Jonathan Taylor Quickly

The biggest case for trading Taylor quickly is to move him before he gets injured.

If the offer that has come in is a big one, the Colts don’t gain a lot by keeping Taylor around for Week 9 before dealing him next Monday or Tuesday (the 9th and 10th).

On the flip side, if Indianapolis feels the offer isn’t good enough. The Colts still don’t have to feel like Taylor is a must-trade. They have him through 2028 if they keep him.

So it seems like the Colts should either rip the bandage off and just make the trade, or they should patch everything and set up a couple more seasons with their offense built around Taylor.

One half of the decision might be wrong, but it’ll be impossible to know that for years. The Colts simply have to do what they think is the best move.

And if reports out of Denver are to be believed, maybe that move is coming more quickly than anticipated.