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Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Trade Update Includes Accelerated Timeline

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Jonathan Taylor running back Indianapolis Colts
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 25: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates his touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Colts 16-10. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts have until Tuesday, Nov. 10 if they want to deal Jonathan Taylor away — that’s the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

A move could develop more quickly if someone comes to the Colts with a great offer, though.

Nothing about Sunday would’ve changed Indy’s plans. The Colts are now 2-5 after an embarrassing 42-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. This season is certainly a lost cause, and taking a long-term approach seems to be the way to go.

Taylor is under contract through 2028, but if everyone else is going to go, Taylor sticking around may not make anyone happy.

With that in mind, reports on Sunday out of one specific city — Denver — are suggesting a Taylor move could be quite imminent.

Jonathan Taylor Trade Update

One particular Taylor report out of Denver says a deal is going to happen by the end of Sunday night:

Broncos beat writer Zac Stevens added this, telling Denver fans they might not want to go to sleep:

There’s no similar reporting from Colts beat writers, but that doesn’t mean the Denver reports are incorrect. It just means that fans will still have to wait and see what actually happens.

Case for Trading Jonathan Taylor Quickly

The biggest case for trading Taylor quickly is to move him before he gets injured.

If the offer that has come in is a big one, the Colts don’t gain a lot by keeping Taylor around for Week 9 before dealing him next Monday or Tuesday (the 9th and 10th).

On the flip side, if Indianapolis feels the offer isn’t good enough. The Colts still don’t have to feel like Taylor is a must-trade. They have him through 2028 if they keep him.

So it seems like the Colts should either rip the bandage off and just make the trade, or they should patch everything and set up a couple more seasons with their offense built around Taylor.

One half of the decision might be wrong, but it’ll be impossible to know that for years. The Colts simply have to do what they think is the best move.

And if reports out of Denver are to be believed, maybe that move is coming more quickly than anticipated.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Trade Update Includes Accelerated Timeline

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