Colts’ Josh Downs Gets Honest About Playing Brother Caleb Amid Trade Rumors

It’s a weird time in the NFL career of Josh Downs.

The Indianapolis Colts’ wide receiver is likely going to be traded by Tuesday’s trade deadline, but first there’s a game to play on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys — who feature his younger brother Caleb, a rookie defensive back who was chosen in the first round out of Ohio State.

So while there’s a whole whirlwind swirling around Josh Downs and the Colts, he’s also making the first of what could be many NFL meetings against his brother.

It’s a fascinating dichotomy that could make for some intriguing battles on Sunday.

Are Josh Downs and Caleb Downs Related?

Yes, Josh Downs and Caleb Downs are related.

Josh is Caleb’s older brother.

Both are now in the NFL, with Josh playing receiver for the Colts and Caleb playing safety and sometimes nickel/slot for the Cowboys.

Josh Downs Quote on Playing Brother Caleb Downs

Downs was asked by local media on Friday if he wants to be traded, and he instead turned the question around to speak about playing against his brother.

“I’m focused on here right now,” Josh Downs began his answer. “We play the Cowboys this week, big game, get to play my little brother, so I’m excited for that.”

Josh has also spoken about Caleb in the past.

When the Cowboys drafted Caleb, Josh promised a matchup to look forward to.

“He told me if he goes to the Cowboys, he’s playing nickel,” Josh Downs said in May. “So that’s like head-to-head all game… I gotta let him know he’s the little brother in this situation.”

Josh Downs is a talented slot receiver, so if the Cowboys want to line Caleb Downs up across from him frequently, they’ll have that chance.

It almost surely wouldn’t be the first time these brothers have gone up against one another to try and show who’s boss.

Josh is four years and four months older than Caleb, so he likely had the edge for most of their lives.

Now, both in the NFL, they’ll each get the chance to show the other one what they can do — and it might be Josh’s last game in a Colts uniform, too.